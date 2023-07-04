Your Tuesday Kickoff: July 4th soccer! MLS attendance record & more awaits

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Toronto FC revealed their newest uniform, the Energy Kit . The club is one of four selected by Major League Soccer and adidas to don a third jersey for 2023, which are new to MLS this season.

Five games tonight, including what’s expected to be the most attended MLS match of all time as El Trafico heads to the Rose Bowl. Check out the full schedule here.

To celebrate, I thought we could take a look back at all the Daily Kickoffs people said were either particularly insightful, especially moving, or outright changed their views on the sport for the better. Starting with…

The very first Daily Kickoff I ever did came out three years ago just in time for MLS Is Back. Since then, we’ve put together 999 of these things. It’s 1000 newsletters. Not only that, it’s 1000 straight newsletters. That’s right, I haven’t missed a single scheduled day. This is Ripken-esque stuff we’re talking about here.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Fireworks are overrated and you know it. Stop lying to yourself about John Phillip Sousa, come inside, and watch some soccer.

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew - Tue., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The pre-Messi watch is back! And this time, it’s happening against one of the hottest teams in the league. Few games to go for Inter Miami to improve on the 16 points they have so far before major support arrives. It’s going to take a heckuva effort to get past Columbus. Either way, it’s extremely entertaining.

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC - Tue., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 22/50

It doesn’t feel totally patriotic to spend Fourth of July watching two teams from foreign countries, but Orlando are playing good ball as of late and Toronto are…well, I mean, they definitely keep going out there and that’s half the battle, right? Right?

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United - Tue., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 32/50

This might actually end up as the most well-played game of the night. Both teams are hovering right in the "pretty good not really good" zone where they seem destined for a playoff spot and maybe not much more than that. Still, it has the potential to turn into something very scoresy.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers - Tue., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 20/50

The Timbers aren't doomed or anything yet, but they are falling further below the playoff line than I imagine anyone is comfortable with despite Portland's general tendency to just eventually show up in the playoffs no matter what. If they don't win tonight, they'll have 12 games left to make up a growing gap between them and ninth place. And it's Colorado. So. They really need to win tonight. Even if it's a road game.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC - Tue., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 45/50

The first time we tried to play this game, I gave it a 50/50. The only 50/50 I’ve ever given in 1000 newsletters.

Naturally, it got canceled.

A little less naturally, both the Galaxy and LAFC have somewhat underperformed expectations this year. That’s harsh on LAFC, but it feels that way after coming up short in CCL and struggling to put together wins afterward. It went from seeming like every possible trophy was on the table to wondering about the next time we’ll see LAFC at their best again.

That’s letting the Galaxy off easy. They’ve been a total disaster this season and even that feels like a gentle assessment. They should have been better. They haven’t been. And it’s only gotten worse with time.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned, it’s never count out El Trafico. And never ever ever count out an El Trafico centered around a major event. El Trafico always delivers. El Trafico at the Rose Bowl with a record crowd? We’re destined for something. Something bigger than ourselves.

NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 31/50