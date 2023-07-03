Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22

Thiago Almada 's eighth goal of the year came off another free kick, though not directly this time. Atlanta United 's star midfielder lashed home a venomous volley after the Philadelphia Union 's wall blocked his initial shot, setting the tempo for a 2-0 win .

Emanuel Reynoso continues to round into form, curling home an Olimpico (goal straight from a corner kick) in Minnesota United FC's 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers. Did Reynoso intend to score that way? Head coach Adrian Heath said yes postgame: "If he thought that that near post was vulnerable, trust me he’s gone for that."