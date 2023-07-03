Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22

With July 4th around the corner, MLS attackers brought the fireworks for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees in Matchday 22.
Matías Pellegrini scored a stunning first goal for New York City FC, uncorking a left-footed side volley that spun into the top corner following Braian Cufré's cross. The golazo stood as the 1-0 game-winner at CF Montréal, ending NYCFC's 11-game winless streak (previously 0W-5L-6D).
Cucho Hernández's darting near-post run paid off, depositing a backheel flick off Alexandru Matan's low-driven cross to give the Columbus Crew an early lead over the New York Red Bulls. Columbus held on for the 2-1 victory, reaching six games unbeaten (5W-0L-1D stretch).
Thiago Almada's eighth goal of the year came off another free kick, though not directly this time. Atlanta United's star midfielder lashed home a venomous volley after the Philadelphia Union's wall blocked his initial shot, setting the tempo for a 2-0 win.
Emanuel Reynoso continues to round into form, curling home an Olimpico (goal straight from a corner kick) in Minnesota United FC's 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers. Did Reynoso intend to score that way? Head coach Adrian Heath said yes postgame: "If he thought that that near post was vulnerable, trust me he’s gone for that."
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.