Austin FC loan Moussa Djitté to Turkish club

Austin FC have loaned striker Moussa Djitté to Turkish second-division side Bandirmaspor through the end of the 2023-24 European season, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Senegal native most recently was on loan at AC Ajaccio, failing to score in six appearances as they got relegated from Ligue 1. He originally joined the French side last January on a half-year loan.

While at Austin, Djitté has five goals and two assists in 30 games (12 starts) since joining in June 2021 from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38. He arrived as a U22 Initiative signing.

In Djitté’s absence, the Verde & Black have a veteran striker corps that includes Gyasi Zardes, Maxi Urruti and Will Bruin. Zardes, signed in the offseason from the Colorado Rapids, is the club’s co-leading scorer with five goals. 

Austin, now in their third season, are looking to build off a Western Conference Final appearance in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

