Colorado Rapids sign, loan out defender Daniel Chacón 

The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Daniel Chacón from their MLS NEXT Pro side through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, Colorado have loaned the 22-year-old to Costa Rican powerhouse side Alajuelense for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“We’re pleased to secure Danny’s long-term future with the club,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “At his young age, Danny has already featured in a World Cup and is quickly carving a place for himself with Costa Rica’s national team.

“His signing underscores how our MLS NEXT Pro side can serve as an important platform to bring in talent with the potential to break into the first team. We look forward to seeing his continued development as he briefly returns to Costa Rica with Alajuelense for their coming Apertura season.”

Chacón is the first Rapids 2 player to sign an MLS deal side the squad’s inception in 2022. He’s played three matches this MLS NEXT Pro season.

Chacón originally joined Rapids 2 in June 2022 from Costa Rican side Cartaginés and was immediately loaned back in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He’s played 10 times for Costa Rica and made 117 appearances for Cartaginés.

