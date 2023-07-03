Canada vs. Cuba: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game

Cuba will be looking to play the spoiler role, as they couldn't manage to take a point from their first two Gold Cup matches – starting with a 1-0 defeat to Guatemala that preceded a 4-1 rout at the hands of Guadeloupe. Even an upset victory over Canada wouldn't be enough to advance, as both Guatemala and Guadeloupe already have the four points necessary to ensure they'd finish ahead of Los Leones del Caribe in the standings (only the top two teams advance).