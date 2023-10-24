Your Tuesday Kickoff: Imagining the wildest MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

That’s right. You’ve got to pick in reverse. How confident are you a dark horse won’t go on a run? Do you really think there’s no chance that Round One upset is going to happen? If you’ve ever watched any MLS game ever, the answer should be “Oh gosh, oh no, wait, I’m having a panic attack now.”

What’s beautiful here is there’s no real pressure. Experienced Kickoff readers will know the only thing we know in MLS is we know nothing. In keeping with the fact we know nothing, it’s time to lean into the bit…

To be fair to me, that ended up as the fourth-best total in the league. I earned a home playoff spot. I’m feeling bold. And you can feel bold too by joining The Daily Kickoff’s Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge group. Just click the link here and compete against me and fellow kickoff readers for prizes to be named later if I remember!

It’s Playoff Eve. To celebrate, we’re going to do something dumb. We’re going to make our playoff picks public. I know, I know, I’m just providing ammo for social media managers across the league. But that’s the risk you take when you choose to blog. The Circle of Content has never been about kindness. Besides, I’m running hot. Some kind (?) soul calculated how many total spots each MLSsoccer.com preseason prediction maker missed by with their projections. I only missed by…….[checking].....105 spots. Hang the banner.

(1) St. Louis vs. (8/9) Wild Card Winner

Reverse Pick: (8/9) Wild Card Winner

We don’t know who St. Louis will play yet. And maybe it would be beneficial to wait until we had a better idea of their opponent. But we aren’t going to overthink this. St. Louis should take care of business in theory. Although I did write multiple times over the last couple of days about Sporting KC totally have it in them to pull off the upset here… ok, yep, I already have a ton of anxiety about this, isn’t this fun?!

(4) Houston Dynamo FC vs. (5) Real Salt Lake

Reverse Pick: (5) Houston Dynamo FC

No confirmation on Chicho Arango’s status or how much he’ll be able to play if he’s available yet. RSL can do it without him. But I’m not overthinking this (any more than I already am).

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Reverse Pick: (3) LAFC

Stay with me here. Yes, I know this is probably the single dumbest possible reverse pick. There’s a good argument LAFC are the most likely team to make an MLS Cup run out of the West. But, what you don’t know is I originally picked everything chalk in Round One and that stressed me out so I had to go back and pick an upset. Somehow, this is the one I settled on.

It’s not about LAFC, it’s about Vancouver having enough pieces to get hot in attack and make this series totally miserable for LAFC. If Brian White and Ryan Gauld are on a heater and Dénis Bouanga goes cold, then the ‘Caps could have the upper hand. Is that likely? No. Is that possible? Yes. And I’ve got to gain an upper hand in this group somehow.

(2) Seattle Sounders vs. (7) FC Dallas

Reverse Pick: (7) FC Dallas

I’ve got to admit something. In my normal bracket I have Seattle in MLS Cup. I maybe even have them winning it. There are Last Dance vibes happening here. At least in my head. And in my world where the Sounders face a wholly underwhelming Dallas side then go up against Vancouver, it’s very easy to imagine Seattle in the Conference Final. At that point, I’m assuming muscle memory will kick in.

(1) FC Cincinnati vs. (8/9) Wild Card Winner

Reverse Pick: (8/9) Wild Card Winner

There’s a clear favorite in the East. That didn’t stop me from being genuinely worried about the Red Bulls being good enough defensively and chaotic enough in general to pull off a wild upset here though.

(4) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) New England Revolution

Reverse Pick: (5) New England Revolution

I have almost no confidence in the Revs right now. Which means they’ll almost definitely get hot and have Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay go insane for a month as they make me look like an idiot for thinking they don’t have the juice to get past Round One.

(3) Columbus Crew vs. (6) Atlanta United

Reverse Pick: (6) Atlanta United

These might be the two best-attacking teams in the league. There’s a ton of firepower here. And, to be honest, Atlanta probably have the advantage there. What they don’t have is a consistent defense. I mean, Columbus don’t either, but Atlanta’s have been even worse. I just don’t think the Five Stripes can avoid mistakes the way championship-caliber teams tend to do in this competition. Still, that attack makes picking against an Atlanta run terrifying.

(2) Orlando City vs. (7) Nashville SC

Reverse Pick: (7) Nashville SC

Speaking of terrifying…