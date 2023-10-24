Young Players: Who were Decision Day heroes?

That’s certainly changing at many clubs, and with good reason. Quite a few kids were up for the big moments on Saturday (Matchday 38). Here’s the best of the best.

For many years in MLS, this was the kind of scenario in which many coaches were hesitant to place their faith – and potentially their job security – in the hands of youngsters, often trusting veterans instead.

Decision Day is all about making the big plays and securing the result your team needs by any means necessary.

Isn’t it nice to be ahead of the curve sometimes? YPPOTW readers have been reading our writeups of Tolkin ’s steady stream of great performances for more than two years now, and on Decision Day he got a well-deserved closeup before a national audience after donning the hero’s cape for RBNY in Nashville :

Truth be told, for most of this game, the homegrown left back wasn’t quite racking up the gaudy stats he has been this season, influenced in no small part by the cagey tenacity that’s common at GEODIS Park: 17/26 passing (65%), 2/6 on crosses, just one corner kick taken, 3/5 duels won, four defensive actions and six recoveries.

Solid numbers, for sure, just short of the relentlessly, reliably high usage and work rate he’s made the norm. But that pales in comparison to the clutch mindset he flashed when Nashville conceded a penalty kick in injury time, offering the Red Bulls a lifeline as they sought to extend their streak of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualifications to an MLS-record 14 straight years.