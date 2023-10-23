Atlanta United's Thiago Almada fined after Decision Day red card

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings following Decision Day (Matchday 38) of the 2023 season.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 51st minute against FC Cincinnati on October 21.

LAFC, Acosta fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 73rd minute of their match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on October 21.

LAFC have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the third time this season and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Steve Cherundolo.