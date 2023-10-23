Disciplinary Committee Decision

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada fined after Decision Day red card

Thiago Almada - Atlanta United

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings following Decision Day (Matchday 38) of the 2023 season.

Almada fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 51st minute against FC Cincinnati on October 21.

LAFC, Acosta fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 73rd minute of their match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on October 21.

LAFC have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the third time this season and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Steve Cherundolo.

Due to his role in the mass confrontation, LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta has been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Sporting Kansas City fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
New York Red Bulls' Luquinhas fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More Videos
More Videos

More News

How Héctor Herrera revitalized Houston Dynamo FC (and himself): "We go as you go"

How Héctor Herrera revitalized Houston Dynamo FC (and himself): "We go as you go"
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview
Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview
Predictions! Who could win Round One Best-of-3 series?
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Predictions! Who could win Round One Best-of-3 series?
Your Friday Kickoff: Can ChatGPT predict who’ll win MLS Cup 2023?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Can ChatGPT predict who’ll win MLS Cup 2023?
St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1
More News
Video
Video
Melia Time vaults Sporting KC past San Jose | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:47

Melia Time vaults Sporting KC past San Jose | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes | October 25, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes | October 25, 2023
PK Shootout: SKC vs. SJ, 10.25.23
2:12

PK Shootout: SKC vs. SJ, 10.25.23
Red Bulls fly by Charlotte | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:40

Red Bulls fly by Charlotte | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
More Video