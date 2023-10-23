Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 38

Decision Day did not disappoint on the golazo front. Check out Matchday 38's nominees and cast your vote for the final AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday of 2023.

Cucho Hernández: The Columbus Crew's leading goalscorer put the final touches on his end-of-season awards résumé with a beautiful first-half curler to draw his side level with CF Montréal. The Crew ultimately won 2-1 at home, securing the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed while knocking Montréal below the playoff line.

Luciano Acosta: Air Acosta! The 5-foot-3 Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite added one more clip to his highlight real by elevating over Atlanta United's Caleb Wiley and heading home the game-tying goal for FC Cincinnati in their 2-2 draw at TQL Stadium.

Duncan McGuire: The McGuire show continued for Orlando City SC in their 2-0 win at Toronto FC. The high-flying rookie flicked the ball over Michael Bradley's head on the dribble before lacing his shot upper 90 from outside the box.

Julián Fernández: NYCFC's summer signing showed his worth with a stunning curler from distance, scoring the lone goal in the Cityzens' 1-0 home win over Chicago Fire FC. However, NYCFC remained below the playoff line.