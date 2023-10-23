New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Wild Card

The New York Red Bulls (No. 8 seed) host Charlotte FC (No. 9 seed) Wednesday evening in a single-elimination Eastern Conference Wild Card game, four days after both clubs secured last-gasp spots in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If the Wild Card game between New York and Charlotte is tied after regulation time, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, all clubs in the 18-team playoff field are building towards MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The winner advances to face Supporters' Shield champion FC Cincinnati in a Round One Best-of-3 series that starts Oct. 29 with Game 1. Game 2 is set for Nov. 4, then Game 3 (if necessary) arrives Nov. 11.

Seed: No. 8 in Eastern Conference

No. 8 in Eastern Conference Record: 43 points (11W-13L-10D)

The Red Bulls' 13-year playoff streak looked set to end Saturday evening at Nashville SC, only for Luquinhas to earn a penalty kick that John Tolkin dispatched in the 94th minute for a 1-0 victory. Other results went RBNY's way, and they now have made 14 straight postseasons – an MLS record and tops (active) across all major North American men’s professional sports leagues.

Head coach Troy Lesesne's group enters in fine form, going 4W-1L-2D to end the regular season and doing just enough to squeeze into the playoffs. But Lesesne, who took over in May after Gerhard Struber's exit, is preaching that qualifying isn't enough. RBNY, an MLS original club (then under the MetroStars moniker), are yet to win an MLS Cup.