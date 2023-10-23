San Diego FC: From crest to youth development, a culture takes root 

As he explains the intentions and backstory behind the just-unveiled imagery of San Diego FC, Tom Penn harks back to a phrase uttered early in the process by Cody Martinez, tribal chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation – co-owners of the club, whose tribal land will play host to the training facility and residential youth academy where ground will be broken next month.

That imposes something of a juggling act. Further down the line, when everything is set and settled, SDFC plan to be an academy-driven outfit that grows their own talent, like FC Dallas or the Philadelphia Union . Powered by the expertise of Right To Dream, a global network of academies that started in humble circumstances in Accra, Ghana in 1999 and comprises holdings in Denmark, Egypt and now the United States, the newcomers aim to become a player-development powerhouse.

“This one is on a much tighter timetable. We're fielding a team in January ‘25, which feels like next week,” he noted. “In this case, it's because the stadium is done and we're able to be a tenant at Snapdragon Stadium, in a perfectly-built soccer-specific stadium. So the timeline is accelerated.”

As distant as the 2025 MLS season may seem to those more occupied with the looming onset of this year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it feels quite soon indeed in San Diego. Even for Penn, a seasoned veteran of this process from his stint as president of LAFC at that club’s birth.

“We're shifting into a different gear, with the combination of beginning our construction on our performance center and our Right To Dream youth academy, plus announcing our brand identity and having a real name, real colors, real crest,” SDFC’s CEO told MLSsoccer.com on Friday. “We've also just commenced our formal commercial sales process, so we're finally engaging with those that are interested in buying our premium products. And so all that combined makes it a really exciting time for us.”

It’s also a decent mindset for diving into the substantial to-do list in front of Penn and the rest of the leadership group at the helm of MLS’s newest arrivals.

That idea inspired the crest San Diego rolled out at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night. It's interlaced with the concept of ‘flow’ – “embracing the unique rhythm of life down here,” said Penn – and the 18 lines denoting the 18 cities of San Diego County, and that of “Chrome and Azul” as a palette which can both figuratively and literally reflect the sunny spectrum of the “colors of the community.” (When it comes to kits, by the way, expect deep blue to feature prominently, with plenty of space for bright splashes of those other warm hues.) It offers an overarching mantra for a new organization introducing itself to “America's Finest City” and its neighboring environs.

"Historic investment" in youth development

Working on a 28-acre site adjacent to the Pine Glen Golf Course in the foothills on the east side of town, SDFC will construct new buildings and fields and remodel the existing Singing Hills Hotel into comprehensive residential, educational and training facility which they believe will be unparalleled in MLS, and also house the first team’s base.

“We're making a historic investment in our youth development,” said Penn. “We’re building a 50,000-square foot, new-construction performance center and we're remodeling 75,000 feet of existing buildings and separate buildings on campus. So we're going to have 125,000 square feet … youth development, five fields in a beautiful, beautiful valley that's on a Sycuan tribal reservation.”

SDFC believe they have an unprecedented difference-maker in Right To Dream’s holistic approach, which has produced hundreds of professional players over the past two decades, including current MLSers like Ema Boateng, Josh Yaro, Ema Twumasi and Yaw Yeboah, and seven alumni who featured at last year’s FIFA World Cup. RTD’s 2021 acquisition by English-Egyptian billionaire and SDFC majority owner Mohamed Mansour has fueled further growth.

“There will be the same football curriculum, education curriculum and character development across all the academies,” said Penn. “Each of these kids on each of these continents is being taught to play the same style. And there will be intermixing and training [across SDFC, the mothership in Ghana and sibling clubs FC Nordsjælland in Denmark and TUT FC in Egypt]: The best of the best to get to connect with each other and get relationships. We've got the chance to build what I would call synergy amongst the best kids around the planet.”

Though SDFC haven’t yet rolled out the complete details of their youth system, it sounds likely it will include younger ages than most MLS academies, all the way down to age 11 or thereabouts. And it’s not just about molding future stars.

“Right To Dream is a one-of-a-kind, world-class developer of young talent. What distinguishes them is their commitment to both the professional pathway, but also the educational pathway for young adults as they grow up. At age 14 or so, about half of the kids choose to go on the pro pathway directly. And the other half go to prep school, college and so on, on full scholarship. And then some of those kids get drafted in MLS, or NWSL, or otherwise,” Penn added.