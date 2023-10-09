MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: When are the Conference Finals?

Austin FC II pulled off a dramatic upset in their Semifinal matchup at Tacoma Defiance, getting an 82nd-minute winner from Valentin Noël to deliver a 1-0 victory over the 10-man hosts.

They'll face off with a juggernaut in top-seeded Rapids 2, who have been one of the league's most dominant sides in 2023. Colorado emerged victorious 1-0 from their Semifinal matchup against San Jose Earthquakes II despite receiving a red card just two minutes into the match, as forward Darren Yapi's 84th-minute tally sent his side through.