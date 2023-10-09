MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs: When are the Conference Finals?

The Conference Finals are set in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, as four teams remain following Semifinal action over the weekend.
The Conference Finals will adhere to a traditional bracket format after the top seeds picked their opponents in the first two rounds. The Eastern Conference Final sees New Revolution II (No. 2 seed) host Columbus Crew 2 (No. 3 seed) on Oct. 14, while Colorado Rapids 2 (No. 1 seed) host Austin FC II (No. 4 seed) in the Western Conference Final on Oct. 15.
Both matches will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The winners will advance to MLS NEXT Pro Cup, also viewable on MLS Season Pass.
New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2
Saturday, October 14 | 5 pm ET at Gillette Stadium
New England are coming off a hard-fought victory over New York Red Bulls II in a Semifinal matchup between Northeast Division foes. Malcolm Fry put the hosts in front with a 12th-minute finish, before Victor Sousza's 69th-minute tally stood as the game-winner despite a second-half goal from RBNY II's Julian Hall.
Columbus Crew 2 are looking to defend last year's MLS NEXT Pro title after upsetting No. 1 seed Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, with Noah Fuson's 50th-minute finish turning out to be the only goal of the match.
Colorado Rapids 2 vs. Austin FC II
Sunday, October 15 | 9:30 pm ET at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Austin FC II pulled off a dramatic upset in their Semifinal matchup at Tacoma Defiance, getting an 82nd-minute winner from Valentin Noël to deliver a 1-0 victory over the 10-man hosts.
They'll face off with a juggernaut in top-seeded Rapids 2, who have been one of the league's most dominant sides in 2023. Colorado emerged victorious 1-0 from their Semifinal matchup against San Jose Earthquakes II despite receiving a red card just two minutes into the match, as forward Darren Yapi's 84th-minute tally sent his side through.