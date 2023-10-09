Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 37

There were plenty of golazos during the last full matchday before Decision Day. Tell us which was the best by voting for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday 37.

Mathieu Choinière: The highlight of CF Montréal's 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers came courtesy of Choinière, with the 2023 MLS All-Star unleashing a right-footed rocket into the upper corner in the 64th minute.

Ashley Westwood: The veteran English midfielder struck a world-class volley as Charlotte FC won 2-0 at Chicago Fire FC and now control their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs destiny with two games remaining.

Brayan Vera: Real Salt Lake's Colombian defender made a case for having the most powerful left foot in MLS by scoring an absolute banger from way, way (way) out in their 3-2 loss vs. Sporting Kansas City.

Cole Bassett: A spectacular backheel finish from this homegrown midfielder gave the Rapids some degree of consolation during an otherwise forgettable visit (5-1 defeat) to Houston.