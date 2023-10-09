What the 2023 MLS season meant for DC United

D.C. United entered the 2023 season sporting a big, star target forward with an EPL pedigree, a secondary attacking Designated Player who’d put up good numbers in less than a full season in 2022, a bunch of new pieces picked up over the previous two transfer windows, a boatload of kids and a full year of manager Wayne Rooney at the helm.

So while they collected 50% more points than last year's Wooden Spoon team, it still felt like they didn’t hit many of their more reasonable preseason targets. And at the end of the year, Rooney and the club parted ways .

It never quite worked out like that, though. Part of it was Taxi Fountas doing everything he could to alienate his teammates, to the point that he was dismissed from the team ; part of it was never finding a secondary scoring option behind Christian Benteke even when Fountas was available; part of it was the roster pieces not quite fitting; and part of it was plain old defensive underperformance.

All of that was supposed to bring stability, consistency and focus, especially since Rooney seemed to have the conch when it came to calling the shots with regard to player personnel (D.C. parted ways with previous general manager Lucy Rushton last October).

But then it didn’t as Benteke went dry in front of goal and nobody was really able to pick up the slack. The midseason addition of young Brazilian Gabriel Pirani , on loan from Santos, signaled a shift back to more possession and into either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 diamond, but, uh, he wasn’t exactly prime Marco Etcheverry out there:

With the switch in tactics came a switch to a 3-4-2-1 with two attackers underneath Benteke to win his knockdowns. And, for a while, it all worked.

And as I’ve written all year long: the big man held up his end of the bargain, challenging for and winning more aerials than any player in any single season in the Opta database, which goes back to 2010.

Rooney pretty clearly wanted his team to be a 4-3-3, single-pivot, ball-dominant, possession team from the jump. But six weeks into the season that clearly was not working out on the other side of the ball (the number of times United got depantsed in transition after simple turnovers was unnerving even for a neutral), so Rooney did the pragmatic thing and switched to aiming long-balls at Benteke’s head (though he still had his goalkeeper going walkabout, which was definitely not a pragmatic thing).

They controlled their own destiny, and this was the moment to pull it all together to make a run into the postseason.

On Sept. 2, D.C. hosted Chicago. They were riding a three-game losing streak in the league, hadn’t scored more than two goals in a game in two months, and were looking at a six-pointer in the midst of a stretch in which they had five of six at home.

It’s hard to have much of an attack when your No. 10 is in the first percentile of expected assists and in the fifth percentile of shot-creating actions.

Yeah, they smashed the hell out of the Fire. Benteke had a brace – his first goals since June 1 – and homegrown attacker Ted Ku-DiPietro was fantastic as the big man’s sidekick, grabbing one goal, forcing an own goal, and generally doing all the stuff you want to see out of a second forward.

They had the easiest remaining schedule of any of the East hopefuls. No way they could blow this.

Lowlight

They wouldn’t win again until their final game of the season, which proved to be too little, too late.

The worst of the stretch run was a 5-3 home loss to the New York Red Bulls in which they squandered a Benteke hat trick and two separate one-goal leads.

There were more games left to play, but that one felt like the end. And it kind of was.

Revelation

Teddy KDP! The homegrown attacker had always been known as a very dribbly boy in his youth, and that has translated to MLS. He’s one of the league leaders in dribbles attempted and completed per 90, and he’s not just out there doing stepovers for the fun of it – he really moves the chains, especially when he’s lined up as a second forward in a front two rather than as a winger in a three.

He’s added some good box arrival and energetic defense to his attacking repertoire as well, which are nice building blocks. Plus he scores the occasional banger (another thing that’s translated from his youth days).