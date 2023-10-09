Team of the Matchday: Charlotte, Montréal save season in Matchday 37

Five spots remain in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, though several clubs advanced their case with Matchday 37 victories – as reflected across the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Charlotte FC's 2-0 win at Chicago Fire FC included a man-of-the-match performance by midfielder Ashley Westwood (1g/0a), giving manager Christian Lattanzio's side two straight victories. CF Montréal stopped the bleeding with a 4-1 rout of the red-hot Portland Timbers, led by midfielder Mathieu Choinière (1g/1a). And the New York Red Bulls were dominant in their 3-0 victory over Toronto FC, thanks in large part to midfielder Luquinhas (2g/0a) and right back Kyle Duncan (0g/1a).
Sticking in the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati left back Álvaro Barreal (1g/0a) bounced Inter Miami CF from playoff contention with a late goal. Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson headed home a stoppage-time equalizer in their 1-1 draw vs. the Columbus Crew. And New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (2g/0a) was hardly at fault for their 3-2 loss at Orlando City SC.
From the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (five saves) blanked Seattle Sounders FC in a 0-0 draw. LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga (2g/1a) was electric in a 4-2 win at Austin FC, Minnesota United FC striker Teemu Pukki (4g/0a) had a historic night in their 5-2 win over the LA Galaxy, and Houston Dynamo FC forward Nelson Quiñónes (2g/1a) joined the party in a 5-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Yohei Takaoka (VAN) - Álvaro Barreal (CIN), Miles Robinson (ATL), Kyle Duncan (RBNY) - Carles Gil (NE), Mathieu Choinière (MTL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Luquinhas (RBNY) - Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Teemu Pukki (MIN), Nelson Quiñónes (HOU)
Coach: Christian Lattanzio (CLT)
Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Damion Lowe (PHI), Erik Thommy (SKC), Mateusz Klich (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Iván Angulo (ORL), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN), Kwadwo Opoku (MTL), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.