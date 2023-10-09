Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Charlotte, Montréal save season in Matchday 37

Jonathan Sigal

Five spots remain in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, though several clubs advanced their case with Matchday 37 victories – as reflected across the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

23MLS_TOTM-MD37-4x5

Charlotte FC's 2-0 win at Chicago Fire FC included a man-of-the-match performance by midfielder Ashley Westwood (1g/0a), giving manager Christian Lattanzio's side two straight victories. CF Montréal stopped the bleeding with a 4-1 rout of the red-hot Portland Timbers, led by midfielder Mathieu Choinière (1g/1a). And the New York Red Bulls were dominant in their 3-0 victory over Toronto FC, thanks in large part to midfielder Luquinhas (2g/0a) and right back Kyle Duncan (0g/1a).

Sticking in the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati left back Álvaro Barreal (1g/0a) bounced Inter Miami CF from playoff contention with a late goal. Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson headed home a stoppage-time equalizer in their 1-1 draw vs. the Columbus Crew. And New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (2g/0a) was hardly at fault for their 3-2 loss at Orlando City SC.

From the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (five saves) blanked Seattle Sounders FC in a 0-0 draw. LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga (2g/1a) was electric in a 4-2 win at Austin FC, Minnesota United FC striker Teemu Pukki (4g/0a) had a historic night in their 5-2 win over the LA Galaxy, and Houston Dynamo FC forward Nelson Quiñónes (2g/1a) joined the party in a 5-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Yohei Takaoka (VAN) - Álvaro Barreal (CIN), Miles Robinson (ATL), Kyle Duncan (RBNY) - Carles Gil (NE), Mathieu Choinière (MTL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Luquinhas (RBNY) - Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Teemu Pukki (MIN), Nelson Quiñónes (HOU)

Coach: Christian Lattanzio (CLT)

Bench: Joe Willis (NSH), Damion Lowe (PHI), Erik Thommy (SKC), Mateusz Klich (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Iván Angulo (ORL), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN), Kwadwo Opoku (MTL), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD37

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

