Who will win? 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker

The sprint to the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is on, with the final winner known after Decision Day (Oct. 21).
A quick reminder: Assists is the main tiebreaker.
- Stats: 14g, 8a
- Next game: Sept. 20 at SKC
- Remaining games: 7
Mukhtar has been remarkably consistent in his four MLS seasons with 57g/35a in 106 regular-season contests. That includes 23g/11a a year ago, which nabbed him both the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
- Stats: 13g, 11a
- Next game: Sept. 16 at PHI
- Remaining games: 7
It's been a career year for Luciano Acosta, who has been one of the driving forces in FC Cincinnati's Supporters' Shield push. The two-time reigning MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS is showing no signs of a let-up down the stretch.
- Stats: 13g, 2a
- Next game: Sept. 16 vs. MIA
- Remaining games: 6
The Greek international striker is used to winning Golden Boot awards; he's done it in Scotland with Celtic and with VVV-Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie. Giakoumakis, who became just the second player in MLS history to score 10 goals in less than 800 minutes, arrived in Atlanta last winter as a Designated Player.
- Stats: 12g, 8a
- Next game: Sept. 9 at DC
- Remaining games: 7
- Stats: 12g, 6a
- Next game: Sept. 9 at POR
- Remaining games: 8
- Stats: 12g, 4a
- Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CIN
- Remaining games: 8
A year removed from a breakout 14g/9a campaign in his first season with the Philadelphia Union, the Argentine forward has built off that with a Union side battling for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.
- Stats: 12g, 3a
- Next game: Sept. 9 at MIA
- Remaining games: 7
Pulido is showing what Sporting Kansas City brass knew when he became the club's record signing in December 2019 – when healthy the Mexican international is among the continent's most lethal scorers. After several injury-plagued seasons, Pulido is enjoying his most fruitful year in MLS.
- Stats: 11g, 10a
- Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CIN
- Remaining games: 8
Gazdag is proving last season's 22g/10a output, second only to Mukhtar, wasn't a fluke. The Hungarian international has registered his second straight season of double-figure goals and assists.
- Stats: 11g, 4a
- Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CLB
- Remaining games: 7
Orlando City are making a furious late push and handed FC Cincinnati their first home loss of the season. Torres scored the lone goal in that game and has 4g/1a in the last four matches as the Lions are unbeaten in their last five league contests.
- Stats: 10g, 8a
- Next game: Sept. 16 at TOR
- Remaining games: 8
No matter the position, Gauld has proven a goal-scoring threat. The Scottish Designated Player has been among the league's most underrated players since signing from SC Farense in Portugal's Primeira Liga midway through the 2021 season.
The following players have also scored 10 goals: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Niko Gioacchini (St. Louis CITY SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew)