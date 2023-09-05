Golden Boot

Who will win? 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker

The sprint to the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is on, with the final winner known after Decision Day (Oct. 21).

A quick reminder: Assists is the main tiebreaker.

1
NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA_1080x1080
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
  • Stats: 14g, 8a
  • Next game: Sept. 20 at SKC
  • Remaining games: 7

Mukhtar has been remarkably consistent in his four MLS seasons with 57g/35a in 106 regular-season contests. That includes 23g/11a a year ago, which nabbed him both the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

2
CIN-Acosta-Luciano-HEA-1080x1080
Luciano Acosta
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati
  • Stats: 13g, 11a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 at PHI
  • Remaining games: 7

It's been a career year for Luciano Acosta, who has been one of the driving forces in FC Cincinnati's Supporters' Shield push. The two-time reigning MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS is showing no signs of a let-up down the stretch.

3
ATL-Giakoumakis-Giorgos-HEA-1080x1080
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United
  • Stats: 13g, 2a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 vs. MIA
  • Remaining games: 6

The Greek international striker is used to winning Golden Boot awards; he's done it in Scotland with Celtic and with VVV-Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie. Giakoumakis, who became just the second player in MLS history to score 10 goals in less than 800 minutes, arrived in Atlanta last winter as a Designated Player.

4
SJ-espinoza-Cristian-HEA-1080x1080
Cristian Espinoza
Midfielder · San Jose Earthquakes
  • Stats: 12g, 8a
  • Next game: Sept. 9 at DC
  • Remaining games: 7

The Argentine winger is enjoying his best season in MLS since signing with San Jose out of LaLiga side Villarreal in 2019. Espinoza, who is also in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award conversation, earned a 2023 MLS All-Star nod.

5
LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
  • Stats: 12g, 6a
  • Next game: Sept. 9 at POR
  • Remaining games:

Bounaga has broken out in his first full season with LAFC, though his Golden Boot push could use a charge down the stretch drive. The Gabon international has one goal in his last eight regular-season games and none in LAFC's previous five contests.

6
PHI-Carranza-Julián-HEA-1080x1080
Julián Carranza
Forward · Philadelphia Union
  • Stats: 12g, 4a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CIN
  • Remaining games: 8

A year removed from a breakout 14g/9a campaign in his first season with the Philadelphia Union, the Argentine forward has built off that with a Union side battling for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.

7
SKC-Pulido-Alan-HEAD-1080x1080
Alan Pulido
Forward · Sporting Kansas City
  • Stats: 12g, 3a
  • Next game: Sept. 9 at MIA
  • Remaining games: 7

Pulido is showing what Sporting Kansas City brass knew when he became the club's record signing in December 2019 – when healthy the Mexican international is among the continent's most lethal scorers. After several injury-plagued seasons, Pulido is enjoying his most fruitful year in MLS.

8
PHI-Gazdag-Daniel-HEA-1080x1080
Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union
  • Stats: 11g, 10a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CIN
  • Remaining games: 8

Gazdag is proving last season's 22g/10a output, second only to Mukhtar, wasn't a fluke. The Hungarian international has registered his second straight season of double-figure goals and assists.

9
ORL-torres-facundo-HEA-1080x1080
Facundo Torres
Midfielder · Orlando City SC
  • Stats: 11g, 4a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 vs. CLB
  • Remaining games: 7

Orlando City are making a furious late push and handed FC Cincinnati their first home loss of the season. Torres scored the lone goal in that game and has 4g/1a in the last four matches as the Lions are unbeaten in their last five league contests.

10
VAN-Gauld-Ryan-HEA-1080x1080
Ryan Gauld
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Stats: 10g, 8a
  • Next game: Sept. 16 at TOR
  • Remaining games: 8

No matter the position, Gauld has proven a goal-scoring threat. The Scottish Designated Player has been among the league's most underrated players since signing from SC Farense in Portugal's Primeira Liga midway through the 2021 season.

On the bubble

The following players have also scored 10 goals: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Niko Gioacchini (St. Louis CITY SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew)

