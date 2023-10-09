USA roster: 15 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

As Team USA formally begins preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, head coach Marko Mitrović has named a 23-player roster for training camp in Phoenix, Arizona that will include friendlies against Mexico (Oct. 11) and Japan (Oct. 17) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Roster highlights

Amid a fantastic rookie season, Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire has received his first-ever international call-up.

Olympics need to know

The US men have reached the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, qualifying after a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.