USA roster: 15 MLS players at 2024 Summer Olympics training camp

As Team USA formally begins preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, head coach Marko Mitrović has named a 23-player roster for training camp in Phoenix, Arizona that will include friendlies against Mexico (Oct. 11) and Japan (Oct. 17) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Christopher Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- John Pulskamp - Sporting Kansas City
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
DEFENDERS (6)
- Maximilian Dietz - Greuther Fürth
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Bryan Reynolds - Westerlo
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Jonathan Tomkinson - Bradford City
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Paxten Aaronson - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Tanner Tessmann - Venezia
- Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC
FORWARDS (7)
- Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
- Taylor Booth - Utrecht
- Johan Gomez - Eintracht Braunschweig
- Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
- Bernard Kamungo - FC Dallas
- Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
- Indiana Vassilev - St. Louis CITY SC
Roster highlights
The US roster features 15 MLS players from 12 different clubs, led by two players each from Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union. Some of MLS's brightest young stars are among that group, including Chicago midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, Columbus midfielder Aidan Morris and Philadelphia midfielder Jack McGlynn.
The roster features nine players who have appeared for the senior US men’s national team, including Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley, New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin and Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. Eight players are based abroad, highlighted by FC Dallas alum Bryan Reynolds, Sporting Kansas City alum Gianluca Busio and more.
Amid a fantastic rookie season, Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire has received his first-ever international call-up.
Olympics need to know
The US men have reached the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, qualifying after a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.
The Olympic roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are age-eligible.