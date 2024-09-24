Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can LAFC break their finals curse? 

The Columbus Crew could lift their third trophy in less than a year when hosting LIGA MX titans Club América in Wednesday night's 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. Here’s how to watch.

Tomorrow is a big day. Five MLS teams will be playing for trophies. Here’s what a win would mean for all of them.

The Crew are in yet another legacy game tomorrow. Of the four trophy games they’ve been in over the past year, this is probably the least critical to that legacy. But, another piece of silverware would certainly continue to establish this group as one of the greatest MLS teams of all time. They may already technically be the greatest of all time considering their run from MLS Cup winners to Champions Cup runners-up to Leagues Cup winners. This is just stat-padding at this point.

Adding another trophy to their shelves won’t come easy. It might be slightly easier than expected though? Something… weird is happening with Club América. I’m not going to pretend to be a LIGA MX expert, but América being 10th nine games into the Apertura is unsettling. They have 13 points and a +1 goal differential. Last year, they finished first in both the Apertura and Clausura. They won everything you can win in LIGA MX. And now… this. I don’t have an explanation for it. Just a tilted head.