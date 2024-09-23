Cucho Hernández's Columbus guide: Explore his favorite spots

Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández is an icon of his adoptive city, leading his team to MLS Cup 2023 glory, a Leagues Cup 2024 crown and top of the latest Concacaf club rankings.

A 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup title could follow on Wednesday night when Cucho and the Crew host LIGA MX titans Club América at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, TUDN).

However, Cucho's love affair with Columbus goes beyond trophies. The 25-year-old Colombian international has embraced the city's vibrant cultural and culinary scenes – and shared his go-to spots on Apple Maps.

Experience Columbus like Cucho and explore his favorite destinations:

Cucho's guide to Columbus

Cilantro Latin Bistro

"Even though I'm far from Colombia, Cilantro makes me feel right at home in Columbus. Be sure to order the bandeja paisa. It's my favorite dish and is as good as the one I would get at home. This popular Colombian dish consists of beans, rice, arepa, chorizo, plantain, chicharrón, avocado, and beef. It's delicious."

Short North neighborhood

"This area in downtown is perfect for a night with friends. It's lively, with lots of young people. Until recently, I lived here before moving to Dublin. I still like to come back and visit a couple of restaurants I enjoy, such as Mandrake and TownHall. The Short North is also great for an evening stroll to take in a unique part of Columbus. It always reminds me of how much I enjoy living here."

Mandrake rooftop bar

"This is an amazing spot downtown. You can enjoy excellent food along with unbeatable views of downtown and Discovery Bridge, which looks stunning when it lights up at night. Especially on a warm summer evening, it's great to hang out with friends, enjoy the summer breeze, and have a nice cocktail."

See Cucho’s full Hyperlocal guide.

The Warm-Up

Listen to Cucho's Apple Music playlist that excites the Colombian superstar on and off the pitch.

