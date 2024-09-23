Cucho Hernández's Columbus guide: Explore his favorite spots

However, Cucho's love affair with Columbus goes beyond trophies. The 25-year-old Colombian international has embraced the city's vibrant cultural and culinary scenes – and shared his go-to spots on Apple Maps.

It's amazing to be living these moments with these wonderful people. I love you guys. One more trophy and more to come!!! @LeaguesCup ☑️ pic.twitter.com/8BujR1YD3V

Cucho's guide to Columbus

"Even though I'm far from Colombia, Cilantro makes me feel right at home in Columbus. Be sure to order the bandeja paisa. It's my favorite dish and is as good as the one I would get at home. This popular Colombian dish consists of beans, rice, arepa, chorizo, plantain, chicharrón, avocado, and beef. It's delicious."

"This area in downtown is perfect for a night with friends. It's lively, with lots of young people. Until recently, I lived here before moving to Dublin. I still like to come back and visit a couple of restaurants I enjoy, such as Mandrake and TownHall. The Short North is also great for an evening stroll to take in a unique part of Columbus. It always reminds me of how much I enjoy living here."

"This is an amazing spot downtown. You can enjoy excellent food along with unbeatable views of downtown and Discovery Bridge, which looks stunning when it lights up at night. Especially on a warm summer evening, it's great to hang out with friends, enjoy the summer breeze, and have a nice cocktail."