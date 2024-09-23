US Open Cup final: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Western Conference foes will look to add silverware to their trophy cabinets when LAFC host Sporting Kansas City in the 2024 US Open Cup Final on Wednesday evening.
How to watch and stream
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
This is the 109th edition of the nation's oldest domestic tournament. SKC are seeking an MLS-record fifth US Open Cup trophy, while LAFC are competing for their first and will do so in front of their passionate fans at BMO Stadium.
Because LAFC already earned a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as Leagues Cup runners-up, Sporting KC automatically received the US Open Cup berth by reaching the final.
A USOC title could be the perfect remedy to get LAFC out of their current doldrums, with Steve Cherundolo's squad winless in their last five regular-season matches (0W-3L-2D) since defeating Seattle Sounders FC, 1-0, in the US Open Cup semifinals.
Denis Bouanga scored the winner from the penalty spot against the Sounders and will no doubt play a pivotal role should LAFC capture the crown.
LAFC also defeated lower-division sides Las Vegas Lights FC, Loudoun United FC and New Mexico United en route to the final.
Having been eliminated from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention, Sporting Kansas City are solely focused on capturing their first US Open Cup title since 2017 and equaling Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the competition's all-time lead.
SKC reached the final with a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven, as Johnny Russell and Dany Rosero netted first-half goals. Rosero also scored the clinching extra-time goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over FC Dallas.
Before that, Sporting defeated lower-division sides Union Omaha and FC Tulsa by a combined 6-1 scoreline.