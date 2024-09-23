Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Cincinnati keep pace, LAFC look exhausted

It was another double match-week in MLS, and this is the part of the season where everything gets tighter. There's more stress, more chaos, more close games with a lot on the line.
With just a few weeks left before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, we are starting to see who's climbing and who's falling under pressure. Let's take a look!
The Crew went two-for-two this week, getting wins at Toronto (2-0) and back home against a surging Orlando City (4-3).
Most notably, we saw Cucho Hernández come off the bench in both matches. I questioned why Wilfried Nancy would do this, but Cucho made the difference in both matches. He scored the game-winner and added an assist at TFC, then scored the third and assisted on the eventual game-winner vs. Orlando. Plain and simple, Cucho is a difference-maker over 90 minutes – or even just 45 if that is what makes sense for Nancy and Columbus.
By getting all six points this week, Columbus stay in the Supporters' Shield race with an outside chance to catch Miami.
Cincy kept pace by winning 2-1 at Minnesota and then going straight to Nashville and getting a point after going down 2-0 within the first 25 minutes.
As always, it was the Lucho and Luca show in Music City. Acosta scored a vintage goal, a beautifully placed shot from the top of the box. Orellano only seems to score bangers, as he curled in a free kick to the upper corner to make it 2-2.
Pat Noonan has to use the last few weeks of the regular season to figure out his absolute best starting XI going into the playoffs.
Philly spent most of the season below the playoff line, but have too much talent to miss the postseason.
With two smashing wins this week against local rivals New York City FC (5-1) and D.C. United (4-0), they are back in the East's ninth and final playoff spot. They are coming on strong to close out the season and look like they have the right mentality and momentum.
With a tough schedule to finish the year, they face another must-win this Saturday at home against Atlanta (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Since July, the Union's only league losses are to Columbus and Miami, two of the best teams in MLS.
Also: Andre Blake must stay healthy the rest of the way for Philly to have any chance of making a run.
The Revs find themselves down here... again. It's now five straight without a win after coughing up a 2-0 lead at home vs. CF Montréal and getting battered 4-0 at Charlotte FC on Saturday.
To show exactly how down bad the collective is right now, just look at captain Carles Gil and center back Xavier Arreaga getting into a tussle at halftime heading to the locker room. Frustration is boiling over; this team is not making the playoffs.
Stick a fork in Chicago – their season is done after losing both matches this week. Two road games, zero goals and zero points.
What's been another season to forget in Chicago will end with another early vacation and big questions heading into the offseason.
This should be one of the biggest clubs in MLS. I am very intrigued to see what happens before the 2025 season kicks off in the Windy City.
General manager Jason Hernandez inherited a horrible salary cap situation and had to make do with what was at his disposal right away. So I will judge him after he gets two more transfer windows.
But for John Herdman, the expectations of a club like Toronto FC is playoffs at a minimum. Two games this past week, zero goals, zero points and trending in the wrong direction.
This Wednesday is the Canadian Championship final at Vancouver, where winning a trophy would be massive. After that, Toronto FC have three games left to try to pick up points and then sit back and watch as they don't play on Decision Day.
Since making the Leagues Cup final, LAFC have zero wins, three losses and two ties. Exhausted. That's what LAFC are right now.
Last week, a 1-1 home draw against Austin FC was followed up with a 3-1 beatdown at FC Dallas. The schedule doesn't get lighter or easier either.
This Wednesday, the Black & Gold host Sporting Kansas City in the US Open Cup final with a chance to make up for their past four losses in finals and again lift a trophy in front of their home fans (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Steve Cherundolo should go back to the tactical formation (5-2-3) that led LAFC to such a strong run through the summer.