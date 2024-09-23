Columbus Crew: Campeones Cup vs. Club América "a big deal"

“To be able to come out on top that day really gave us a sense of belief in what we’re doing here at this club and the sights we could set to win trophies,” Ramírez said. “It gave us a great sense of confidence being able to go up against such a historic and great side as Club América.”

However, the Crew might not have this opportunity without the boost they received against América last summer.

“We expect a different game. It’s a final,” said Crew forward Cucho Hernández . “Those games are 50-50, so we’ll see what happens, and hopefully it’ll be there for us.”

Now, they again come face-to-face with Club América. And there's plenty on the line this time: the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup trophy, awarded Wednesday evening at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ; TUDN).

The Crew scored four goals after conceding first and made a huge statement with a 4-1 victory against an América team that would ultimately win back-to-back LIGA MX titles.

“Wilfred challenged us that day,” recalls Crew forward Christian Ramírez . “Most of us will never forget that he told us, ‘Look, anybody who hides in this game can’t play for me.’ It really challenged everybody on that given night, and I think that’s why you saw the performance we were able to have.”

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages of Leagues Cup 2023, and there was no clear matchup advantage to winning the group. Yet, Crew manager Wilfried Nancy made it abundantly clear in his pre-match speech: This was a big game.

“If I see a player hiding or he doesn’t want the ball or is afraid to play, he can’t play for me. He’s going to be on the bench.”

“For me, the meaning of underdog is when you win, it’s by luck. We work every day! We do a lot of things to improve and get better,” Nancy said when asked about the pre-match speech his players recalled. “This is a really good team that I respect, but at the end of the day it’s 0-0 and I want you to be yourself.

Despite the difference in history of the two clubs, Nancy stressed his team shouldn’t have an underdog mentality.

“Club América has a large following all over, and we saw that in that game,” said Crew homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki . “You hear their fans, you hear our fans kind of in a little battle in a sense. On the field, you see their quality. We don’t get to play them that often, so to play against them and see that firsthand, I think the way we fought and everything was two good teams playing against each other.”

In addition to Zelarayán’s absence, something else stood out about the in-stadium environment. Plenty of fans watching on sported shirts with a brighter shade of yellow than Crew kits around them.

“He was a really good teammate and a good friend, but we showed ‘Lucas is not going to be here anymore, but we have a good team,'" said defender Steven Moreira , who capped the night with the Crew’s fourth goal. “To play against a big team like this, we had to improve and played a good, good game. That was amazing.”

Wearing sneakers rather than soccer boots, Zelarayán came onto the field pre-game to say goodbye to the home crowd, hugging teammates with whom he’d formed close friendships.

Emotions were high on July 31, 2023 as Columbus prepared to meet América. Word was getting out that Lucas Zelarayán, the MLS Cup 2020 MVP presented by Audi and creative engine of the team, was leaving for a new opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

Meeting the moment

Even after that rousing message, Nancy remembers moments when the atmosphere was a surprise.

“The first 20 minutes, they had the momentum and the fans from América were doing the, ‘olé, olé, olé, olé' and we were struggling a bit," Nancy said. "After that, we found a way to come back and the last 20 minutes our fans were doing the ‘olé, olé, olé.”

Already qualified for the next round, it would’ve been easy for the Crew to pack it in when Kevin Álvarez secured the opening goal after receiving a quickly taken free kick.

“To start the game off going down a goal, it was like ‘Oh this can’t be happening today,” Ramírez said. “Then we started to find ourselves.”

Nancy often preaches about mentality, emphasizing the psychological aspect of the sport before the match. Yet, the French manager is also a master tactician and shifted the alignment of Cucho, Ramírez and Alex Matan. The tweak resulted in a pair of goals from Cucho on either side of the halftime break that turned the tide.

“They were really aggressive and wanted to match us," Nancy said. "After, I decided to change tactically the shape to attack. After that, they struggled a bit to stop us, and we were able to do what we like to do. During difficult moments, I liked the resiliency we had to stay together because they like to have the ball also.

“To be honest with you, it was one of the best games of my career because with the atmosphere, the level of the players … I’m really excited to play against them again.”

The Crew were knocked out of Leagues Cup 2023 in their next match, falling to Minnesota United in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. But the spark had been lit. The belief was there. Zelarayán or not, the Crew could compete with anyone.