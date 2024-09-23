LA Galaxy: Gabriel Pec named Player of the Matchday

Gabriel Pec has LA Galaxy on the verge of locking down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference thanks to a standout Matchday 34 performance that earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

The Brazilian winger scored a goal and added two assists in LA's 4-2 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, extending their lead atop the West to seven points.

Pec, acquired last winter from Vasco da Gama for a reported eight-figure transfer fee, now has 13g/12a. He's just the fifth Galaxy player to produce at least 25 goal contributions in his debut season, and the first since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2018. He's the only first-year player in MLS this season with at least 25 goal contributions while boasting the highest pass completion percentage (89.7%) among all players with 10 or more assists.

Pec's assist on fellow 2024 signing Joseph Paintsil's 10th goal of the season gave the Galaxy four players – Dejan Joveljić (14), Pec (13), Riqui Puig (11) and Paintsil (10) – with at least 10 goals in the same season, a first in MLS history.