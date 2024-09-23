Campeones Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Club América

The Columbus Crew could lift their third trophy in less than a year when hosting LIGA MX titans Club América in Wednesday night's 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
Established in 2018, Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS Cup and LIGA MX champions.
Columbus, who beat LAFC in December for MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi glory, are a month removed from capturing the Leagues Cup 2024 crown. They also reached this year's Concacaf Champions Cup final as part of an unprecedented era of success under head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Columbus, the top-ranked team in the latest Concacaf Club Rankings, have more silverware in their sights as they approach the final stretch of the 2024 season. An odds-on favorite heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the Crew are the only real threat to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF capturing this year's Supporters' Shield.
Nancy's side is undefeated in three games, most recently dispatching Orlando City SC, 4-3, at home. Superstar Colombian striker Cucho Hernández scored against the Lions, as did fellow attacking partners Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez. Recent summer acquisition Aziel Jackson also got on the scoresheet.
Columbus' talent goes beyond their offense, with legendary midfielder Darlington Nagbe and MLS All-Star defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira highlighting one of the league's most complete rosters.
The Crew also have history on their side, having won the 2021 edition, defeating Cruz Azul, 2-0, at Lower.com Field.
Mexico's most successful team, Club América have won 15 league titles and a historic seven Concacaf Champions Cups, among other trophies.
But it hasn't been smooth sailing lately for the reigning LIGA MX bicampeones, who currently sit 10th in the 2024-25 Apertura standings with a 4W-4L-1D record. Additionally, André Jardine's side suffered defeat the last time they faced MLS opposition: a penalty-shootout loss to the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
The good news is Las Águilas are undefeated in their last three (2W-0L-1D), getting a stoppage-time goal from Henry Martín on Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw at Necaxa.
Martín is the LIGA MX Golden Boot co-leader with nine goals, but América will need other high-profile stars like Erick Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo to be at their best as well against Columbus.