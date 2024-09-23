Campeones Cup: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Club América

The Columbus Crew could lift their third trophy in less than a year when hosting LIGA MX titans Club América in Wednesday night's 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup .

Established in 2018, Campeones Cup is an annual match between the reigning MLS Cup and LIGA MX champions.

The Crew also have history on their side, having won the 2021 edition, defeating Cruz Azul, 2-0, at Lower.com Field.

Columbus' talent goes beyond their offense, with legendary midfielder Darlington Nagbe and MLS All-Star defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira highlighting one of the league's most complete rosters.

Columbus, the top-ranked team in the latest Concacaf Club Rankings , have more silverware in their sights as they approach the final stretch of the 2024 season. An odds-on favorite heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the Crew are the only real threat to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF capturing this year's Supporters' Shield.

Mexico's most successful team, Club América have won 15 league titles and a historic seven Concacaf Champions Cups, among other trophies.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing lately for the reigning LIGA MX bicampeones, who currently sit 10th in the 2024-25 Apertura standings with a 4W-4L-1D record. Additionally, André Jardine's side suffered defeat the last time they faced MLS opposition: a penalty-shootout loss to the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

The good news is Las Águilas are undefeated in their last three (2W-0L-1D), getting a stoppage-time goal from Henry Martín on Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw at Necaxa.