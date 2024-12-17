Your Tuesday Kickoff: Biggest moves of the offseason (so far)

Atlanta United name Chris Henderson chief soccer officer, sporting director

Atlanta United have hired Chris Henderson as chief soccer officer and sporting director, the club announced Monday. The longtime MLS front-office executive arrives after serving as Inter Miami CF's chief soccer officer and sporting director from 2021-24. Henderson also spent 2008-20 with Seattle Sounders FC, where he worked closely with Atlanta CEO/president Garth Lagerwey.

Chicago Fire sign defender Jack Elliott

Chicago Fire FC have signed center back Jack Elliott in free agency. The longtime Philadelphia Union defender is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026, arriving as a centerpiece under new director of football/head coach Gregg Berhalter.

New York City FC transfer Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian side

New York City FC have transferred midfielder Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian Série A side Esporte Clube Bahia. The 25-year-old former Uruguay youth international has spent the past two seasons on loan with Bahia. He made 82 appearances (all competitions) for the Cityzens, featuring for sides that won MLS Cup 2021 and the 2022 Campeones Cup.

Inter Miami vs. Club América: Preseason match set for Las Vegas