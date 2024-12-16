Inter Miami vs. Club América: Preseason match set for Las Vegas

In preparation for their 2025 campaign, Inter Miami CF will face LIGA MX champion Club América on Saturday, Jan. 18 for a preseason friendly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (10 pm ET).
Now led by head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami are looking to build off a historic 2024 season. They won the Supporters’ Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (74), while Lionel Messi was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP after recording a league-leading 36 goal contributions (20g/16a). Messi and left back Jordi Alba were both named to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
Club América recently won their third straight LIGA MX title, making them the winningest team in Mexican league history with 16 titles. Las Águilas' star-studded roster includes USMNT winger and FC Dallas homegrown product Alejandro Zendejas, Mexican international striker Henry Martin, and Spanish midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo.
This is Inter Miami's second announced preseason match. They will also face in-state rivals Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14 (7:30 pm ET) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.