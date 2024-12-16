Inter Miami vs. Club América: Preseason match set for Las Vegas

Now led by head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami are looking to build off a historic 2024 season. They won the Supporters’ Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (74), while Lionel Messi was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP after recording a league-leading 36 goal contributions (20g/16a). Messi and left back Jordi Alba were both named to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.