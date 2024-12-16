New York City FC transfer Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
New York City FC have transferred midfielder Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian Série A side Esporte Clube Bahia, the club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old former Uruguay youth international has spent the past two seasons on loan with Bahia.
Acevedo joined NYCFC in 2020 from boyhood club Liverpool Montevideo. He made 82 appearances (all competitions) for the Cityzens, featuring for sides that won MLS Cup 2021 and the 2022 Campeones Cup.
NYCFC are looking to build off a 2024 campaign where they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference (14W-12L-8D; 50 points). They defeated FC Cincinnati in their Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs before falling to Hudson River Derby rival New York Red Bulls in the Conference Semifinals.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant