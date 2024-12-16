New York City FC transfer Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

New York City FC have transferred midfielder Nicolás Acevedo to Brazilian Série A side Esporte Clube Bahia, the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old former Uruguay youth international has spent the past two seasons on loan with Bahia.

Acevedo joined NYCFC in 2020 from boyhood club Liverpool Montevideo. He made 82 appearances (all competitions) for the Cityzens, featuring for sides that won MLS Cup 2021 and the 2022 Campeones Cup.