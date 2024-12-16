Philadelphia Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Philadelphia Union have re-signed midfielder Alejandro Bedoya through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
The long-serving Union captain – who was out of contract – will return for his 10th season at the club while continuing the role of player development and front office specialist he took on in 2024.
"Alejandro’s contributions as a player, leader, and front office specialist proved invaluable last season," said sporting director Ernst Tanner. "While he is still an important player on the field, his leadership and insights in his Player Development role are especially beneficial.
"His experience, combined with his passion and dedication to the Union, makes him an important mentor for our young players, while his business acumen is beneficial to the entire organization. We’re happy to welcome Alejandro back for another season."
Bedoya joined Philadelphia in 2016 from Ligue 1 side Nantes, helping usher in an era of success that saw the club win the 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield, reach MLS Cup 2022 and make two Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Named Union captain in 2017, Bedoya has 24g/37a in 244 regular-season appearances. His impact at the club goes beyond the playing field, with the 37-year-old earning the 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award and the 2023 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact award for his role in the community.
A former US international, Bedoya has 66 caps with the USMNT. He lifted two Concacaf Gold Cup titles and participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Philadelphia will enter 2025 with a new head coach after parting ways with longtime manager Jim Curtin, who'd been at the helm since 2015.
