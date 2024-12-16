Philadelphia Union re-sign Alejandro Bedoya 

The long-serving Union captain – who was out of contract – will return for his 10th season at the club while continuing the role of player development and front office specialist he took on in 2024.

"Alejandro’s contributions as a player, leader, and front office specialist proved invaluable last season," said sporting director Ernst Tanner. "While he is still an important player on the field, his leadership and insights in his Player Development role are especially beneficial.