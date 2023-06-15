Your Thursday Kickoff: Which MLS teams are poised to break out in the second half of 2023?

Not every team is halfway through the season but enough are halfway to the end that I’m comfortable with going ahead and calling this the midway point. What better time to talk about the teams set to take a big (or at least better) leap forward in the second half of the season. Of course, being set to do something doesn’t mean you will do something. That’s especially true in MLS, where predicting future results is next to impossible compared to other leagues. Still, we can operate in good faith here when we say that, for various reasons, these teams might feel better about how they ended than how they started.