LAFC’s Steve Cherundolo: USMNT coaching rumors are “completely false”

That speculation about Steve Cherundolo potentially filling the US men’s national team manager vacancy?

LAFC’s head coach himself has poured cold water on the possibility.

“The reports are completely fabricated and false,” Cherundolo said Tuesday. “That's all I can say about that. I'm committed to LAFC and I plan on being here a long time.”

The conversation follows a report on the In Soccer We Trust podcast, where former USMNT teammate Heath Pearce said Cherundolo was “being interviewed.” The social media wheels started spinning from there – and a FOX Sports story was published Tuesday saying U.S. Soccer has interviewed 10-plus candidates from around the world.

Cherundolo’s rise

That’s quickly made Cherundolo, 44, one of the most well-regarded coaches in MLS – carrying forward the foundation now-Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley laid at LAFC from their 2018 expansion launch through the 2021 campaign. This is also Cherundolo’s first top-flight gig, previously leading USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights (ex-LAFC affiliate) and youth teams across Germany.

The longtime USMNT fullback, affectionately called the "Mayor of Hannover" for his legendary status at German club Hannover 96, is amassing an impressive résumé on the touchlines. But his heart seems set on LAFC, unlikely to change anytime soon.

USMNT opening

New U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker is steering a USMNT coaching search before formally starting the job in early August, a massively important hire before the country hosts the 2024 Copa América (must qualify) and 2026 World Cup (auto-qualified). Crocker has previously stated they hope to make a hire by the end of summer.

Currently, the USMNT are being led by B. J. Callaghan for this summer’s attempted Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup title defenses. He is their second interim head coach since a Round-of-16 finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, assuming lead duties after previous interim Anthony Hudson departed for a gig in the Qatari league. They both were assistants on ex-head coach Gregg Berhalter’s staff.