All about All Stripes: Atlanta United's "rowdy and proud" LGBTQ+ supporters' group 

Atlanta United ’s supporters' community is as expansive and wide-ranging as the players wearing their crest, and the metropolis that crest represents. This year for Pride Month, Atlanta’s official LGBTQ+ supporters' group, All Stripes , is making sure that the broader community knows they are there, they are proud, and everyone is welcome to join the fun.

“I'm honestly really looking forward to our Pride tailgate," Birman said. "We're gonna have a drag queen at it. We have invited Atlanta Freedom Bands , which is an LGBT marching band, and they are going to be joining ‘the pit,' which is what our drum corps, drum lines and everything are called. And they're going to join us. So we're really trying... this is the first year we're really trying to have like this massive presence.”

That “rowdy and proud” approach to strengthening their visibility in the fanbase includes a busy month of events highlighted by the club’s June 10 Pride Match, which Birman was still eagerly working on at the time he spoke with MLSsoccer.com.

It’s an LGBTQ+-focused supporters' group, but everyone is welcome, including allies and champions, said Birman before adding: “We say rowdy and proud, here in Atlanta and that's quite literally what we're trying to do from a Pride standpoint.”

Speaking with All Stripes president Norbert Birman over Zoom, concepts of fun and team support are couched within the more logistical, mission-focused prongs of their passion: volunteer work, community support and philanthropy. The group is building on those pillars during this year’s Pride Month by hosting events that reach the fanbase and bring them in.

Founded in love

All Stripes was founded in 2018 and have grown significantly since, in part through that in-stadium and pre-game visibility. Birman estimated the group has at least 400 members now, and that he found the first of them himself just by spotting them in the stands.

In fact, Birman fell in love with the sport in part due to the passion of soccer fans, which he feels there’s nothing quite like. His second date with his now-husband was at an Atlanta United match.

“I was hooked from there,” he said.

The supporters’ group have officially been recognized by Atlanta United in the past year, said Birman, following a formal application process that includes verification of their mission, philanthropy, membership and more. All Stripes were ushered into the family as an official “SG” alongside La 12 de Atlanta, who bill themselves as “the official Latino supporter group” at the club.

According to Birman, La 12 and All Stripes collaborate – in addition to all the other SGs at the club – to co-host tailgates, coordinate tifos, and just generally grow the rowdy atmosphere supporting their team on the field. Birman added that the front office and club itself have been very supportive of all of Atlanta’s SGs, and All Stripes in particular, often coming to them for feedback on anything from philanthropy support to language consultation when trying to reach their LGBTQ+ fans.

“There are times as well that we end up working with the same groups as the team, like Soccer in the Streets,” said Birman. “Atlanta United does a lot of work with [them] and we do as well. We'll have them at our tailgates with a tent. You know, when they have tournaments, we're looking to folks in the community and the supporters' group community for us to like, say, ‘Hey, Soccer in the Streets are having an event and need some volunteers, or, they're having a tournament. Let's build a team and send it out there.’