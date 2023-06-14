MLS Fantasy Week 17 positional rankings and gaming advice

Expert advice: I went with the home favorite in four of our six predictions last week, and after hitting on four of those six, I’m going all in on the home sides this round. It’s a bold move but one that's not overly crazy given the proven home-field advantage in MLS. The home side won eight of 14 games over the weekend, with just one road team coming away with a win. Let’s ride that trend and see if we can score that MLS Season Pass subscription.