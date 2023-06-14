Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 17 positional rankings and gaming advice

MLS Fantasy Vela
Schuyler Redpath

A FIFA international window sees a condensed Week 17 of MLS Fantasy with just seven games to build your squad around. We do, however, get a microdose of double-game week fun with LAFC playing twice this week! International absences are sure to create some lineup landmines, so keep an eye out for Player Availability Reports to confirm who’s in and who’s out. Let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values this round.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 17 preview podcast

Teams on a DGW: LAFC

Goalkeepers

John McCarthy finished with eight points over two games last week despite being lit up by the Houston Dynamo in his last outing. As the only goalkeeper with the potential to earn points in two games, it makes sense to deploy him off the bench to see if LAFC are able to exact revenge on Wednesday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John McCarthy 
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.8
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. STL
$8.0
3. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. CLB
$7.3
4. Tyler Miller
DC
vs. RSL
$7.9
5. Patrick Schulte 
CLB
at NYC
$6.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
vs. ORL
$5.0
2. Kendall McIntosh 
SKC
vs. LAFC
$4.3
3. Daniel
SJ
vs. POR
$6.7

Defenders

Ryan Hollingshead hit double-digit points over the course of two games in Round 16, and with LAFC looking to right the ship at home against Houston on Wednesday, I’ll be watching for their starting lineup to see which defenders to target. Hollingshead and Diego Palacios each have the ability to stack up big points with the potential to play two games, but with Palacios potentially missing some time on international duty, Hollingshead looks more likely to log big minutes in both matches.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Hollingshead 
LAFC 
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.1
2. Diego Palacios 
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$9.3
3. Denil Maldonado
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.1
4. Jesus Murillo
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.1
5. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. STL
$9.4
6. Donovan Pines
DC
vs. RSL
$10.1
7. Rodrigues
SJ
vs. POR
$9.3
8. Pedro Santos
CLB
vs. RSL
$7.1
9. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. ORL
$9.7
10. Shaq Moore 
NSH
vs. STL
$7.1


Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tanner Beason
SJ
vs. POR
$4.0
2. Josh Bauer
NSH
vs. STL
$4.1
3. Tim Leibold 
SKC
vs. LAFC
$5.3

Midfielders

Carles Gil led all midfielders with 15 points last round, marking the second time he’s hit that mark over his last three appearances. He’s back to being a fantasy point-producing machine, and with a depleted player pool to pick from, he’s at the top of the priority list this round.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. ORL
$12.0
2. Hany Mukhtar 
NSH
vs. STL
$14.2
3. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$6.9
4. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. POR
$11.9
5. Erik Thommy 
SKC
vs. LAFC
$8.8
6. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. CLB
$9.5
7. Mateusz Klich
LAFC
vs. RSL
$9.4
8. Héctor Herrera
HOU
at LAFC
$10.9
9. Evander
POR
at SJ
$9.9
10. Ilie Sánchez 
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.0
11. Eduard Löwen
STL
at NSH
$11.2
12. Alexandru Matan 
CLB
at NYC
$6.9
13. Gabriel Pereira
NYC
vs. CLB
$8.3
14. Timothy Tillman
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$7.9
15. Gadi Kinda
SKC
vs. LAFC
$6.4
16. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at DC
$9.1
17. Martín Ojeda
ORL
at NE
$7.4
18. Kellyn Acosta
LA
vs. HOU, at SKC
$5.2
19. Fafà Picault 
NSH
vs. STL
$6.7
20. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at DC
$5.4
Value midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Erik Dueñas
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$4.0
2. Alfredo Morales
NYC
vs. CLB
$4.7
3. Diego Luna 
RSL

at DC

$4.0

Forwards

Carlos Vela had a Round 16 to forget, notching just three points in a little over 100 minutes in week 16. That lack of production could be enough to scare fantasy managers away, but with LAFC’s attack decimated by international call-ups, Vela will be asked to do the majority of the heavy lifting on the attacking end this round.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$9.0
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NYC
$11.3
3. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. LAFC
$7.4
4. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. RSL
$9.5
5. Dániel Sallói
SKC
vs. LAFC
$8.1
6. Bobby Wood
NE
vs. ORL
$7.5
7. Jeremy Ebobisse
SKC
vs. POR
$8.7
8. Gustavo Bou 
NE
vs. ORL
$7.2
9. Amine Bassi
HOU
at LAFC
$7.8
10. Ercan Kara
ORL
at NE
$8.3
Value forwards
1. Stipe Biuk
ATL 
vs. HOU, at SKC
$5.1
2. Nelson Quiñónes
LAFC
at LAFC
$4.0
3. Teal Bunbury
NSH
vs. STL
$5.3
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. ORL
$12.0
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. STL
$14.2
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. HOU, at SKC
$9.0

MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Play Squad Pick

Expert advice: Check out my squad for Round 19: After going 3/5 last round, I’m sticking to my guns and riding with the hot boots. Cucho Hernández is in the midst of a three-game goal-scoring spree, while Alan Pulido has scored in back-to-back appearances. Hany Mukhtar and Christian Benteke have good home matchups that should see both attackers on the end of multiple chances. My wildcard this week is Gustavo Bou, who rattled off four shots over 65 minutes in his first start since April and should continue to see opportunities in a juicy home clash with Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Squad Pick Round 19

MLS Parlay Predictor

Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!

Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Enter Your Predictions Now

Expert advice: I went with the home favorite in four of our six predictions last week, and after hitting on four of those six, I’m going all in on the home sides this round. It’s a bold move but one that's not overly crazy given the proven home-field advantage in MLS. The home side won eight of 14 games over the weekend, with just one road team coming away with a win. Let’s ride that trend and see if we can score that MLS Season Pass subscription.

Check out my predictions for Round 19:

Parlay Predictor Round 19
Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy Week 16 positional rankings and gaming advice
MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings & Gaming Advice
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Week 14: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
More News
More News
All about All Stripes: Atlanta United's "rowdy and proud" LGBTQ+ supporters' group 
Pride Month

All about All Stripes: Atlanta United's "rowdy and proud" LGBTQ+ supporters' group 
MLS Fantasy Week 17 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 17 positional rankings and gaming advice
Lionel Messi's potential teammates at Inter Miami: 10 names to know

Lionel Messi's potential teammates at Inter Miami: 10 names to know
Luciano Acosta to USMNT? FC Cincinnati star reportedly pursues citizenship

Luciano Acosta to USMNT? FC Cincinnati star reportedly pursues citizenship
Brenden Aaronson: USMNT gives outlet after Leeds United relegation
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Brenden Aaronson: USMNT gives outlet after Leeds United relegation
MLS elevates commitment to Juneteenth: "The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share"
Juneteenth

MLS elevates commitment to Juneteenth: "The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share"
More News
Video
Video
Goal: Micael vs. LAFC, 23'
0:50

Goal: Micael vs. LAFC, 23'
Will Lucas Zelarayán ignite another moment of brilliance for Columbus Crew?
0:50

Will Lucas Zelarayán ignite another moment of brilliance for Columbus Crew?
"The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share": MLS launches Juneteenth-inspired jerseys
2:17

"The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share": MLS launches Juneteenth-inspired jerseys
WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in Matchday 18?
1:52

WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in Matchday 18?
More Video