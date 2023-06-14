MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase 2023 streaming schedule

Fans can watch the following MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Saturday, June 17 - Round of 32:
- 9:30 AM ET - U16s - LA Surf Soccer Club vs. Michigan Jaguars
- 11:30 AM ET - U16s - Players Development Academy (PDA) vs. Chula Vista FC
- 1:30 PM ET - U15s - FC DELCO vs. LA Galaxy
- 3:30 PM ET - U15s - Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution
Sunday, June 18 - Round of 32:
- 9:30 AM ET - U19s - De Anza Force vs. FC Westchester
- 11:30 AM ET - U19s - San Francisco Glens SC vs. Ballistic United
- 1:30 PM ET - U17s - Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC
- 3:30 PM ET - U17s - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kanas City
Monday, June 19 - Round of 16:
- 9:30 AM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30 AM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD
- 1:30 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
- 3:30 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, June 20 - Quarterfinal:
- 9:30 AM ET - U16s - TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30 AM ET - U16s - TBD vs. TBD
- 1:30 PM ET - U15s - TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, June 20 - Best Of:
- 3:30 PM ET - U-17s/U-19s - TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, June 21 - Quarterfinal:
- 9:30 AM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30 AM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
- 1:30 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, June 22 - Semi-Final:
- 9:30 AM ET - U16s - TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30 AM ET - U16s - TBD vs. TBD
- 1:30 PM ET - U15s - TBD vs. TBD
- 3:30 PM ET - U15s - TBD vs. TBD
Friday, June 23 - Semi-Final:
- 9:30 AM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD
- 11:30 AM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD
- 1:30 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
- 3:30 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, June 24 - Final:
- 6:00 PM ET - U16s - TBD vs. TBD - Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
- 9:00 PM ET - U15s - TBD vs. TBD - Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
Sunday, June 25 - Final:
- 6:00 PM ET - U19s - TBD vs. TBD - Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
- 9:00 PM ET - U17s - TBD vs. TBD - Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
Qualification
- Teams qualified for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex.
Format
- The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs is a single-elimination competition featuring the best 128 teams across the U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 age groups
- MLS NEXT Cup Playoff matches will last 80 minutes in the U-15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups.
- If the game is tied at the end of regulation, all playoff matches will head to kicks from the penalty spot, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time.
- If the championship matches are still even after extra time, they will be decided by kicks from the penalty spot.
- The event marks the culmination of the 2022-23 MLS NEXT season.
MLS Match Evaluator program
- The MLS NEXT Club Playoffs and Showcase will incorporate another edition of the MLS Match Evaluator program as several former professional players participate in on-site training for talent identification.
- Match Evaluators will attend various games and assess the quality of play while pinpointing top-performing players at each age group.
- Alumni of the program have progressed into coaching or administration roles within MLS and MLS NEXT Clubs, including the likes of Houston Rangers SC academy director Josh Gardner.