MLS elevates commitment to Juneteenth: "The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share"

To commemorate this key marker in US history, MLS and Black Players for Change (BPC) collaborated with world-renowned photographer, and founder of Charcoal Pitch FC, Mel D. Cole, who was tapped as the creative lead for the Juneteenth campaign. Cole selected Lee to design the 2023 MLS Juneteenth-inspired, “The Seeds We Plant. The Flowers We Share” collectible jerseys.

“Juneteenth is a holiday that gives us a chance to reflect on our history, and appreciate the progress we have made,” said Earl Edwards Jr. , President, Black Players For Change. “Black Players for Change was established to generate change within MLS, and it’s local communities.

"Since our inception, we have been working closely with MLS to accomplish our goals, and the Juneteenth jersey is another example of the incredible work we have been able to do together. With the addition of Mel D. Cole, and Gianni Lee, to this year's collaboration, we were able to take our Juneteenth celebrations to new heights and I look forward to fans seeing the final jersey.”