Your Thursday Kickoff: Portland injury crisis continues, are LAFC favorites to win the CCL title? 

Club León advanced to the CCL final on Wednesday night after moving past Tigres thanks to an outstanding performance that saw them recover from a 2-1 first-leg deficit to take the series 4-3. They’ll face LAFC in the final, which is scheduled for May 31 and June 4. LAFC will travel to Estadio León for the first leg before hosting the all-decisive second leg at BMO Stadium.

There’s been so much CCL to talk about the last couple of weeks we haven’t really gotten time to check in on what’s going on around the rest of the league. Let’s catch up on some of the most notable news of recent times, starting with…uh…well, CCL.

Important note here: Not a Liga MX expert. I’m not even an MLS expert but here I am on the 940th consecutive day of writing an MLS newsletter (not a joke) patiently waiting for the “make it” part of “fake it till you make it” to kick in. Any day now…

Anyway, the general sense of what happened in last night’s all-Liga MX semifinal is that Club León threw off a few haymakers and caught Tigres right in the mouth. Neither team has been all that outstanding in either Apertura or Clausura this season, but Tigres still seem to outspend León by a significant amount, Tigres still have more success over the last decade (including winning CCL in 2020), and Tigres still have plenty of talent. I think all that, plus the fact Tigres had a 2-1 lead heading into last night’s leg, gives us the go-ahead to call last night a bit of a shocker.

I think we also have the go-ahead to call LAFC the favorites. For one, LAFC have been a buzzsaw for a while now. Considering Tigres’ overall performance this season in comparison, we may have been writing this same thing even if they had won. But we’re talking about a León team that finished 10th in Apertura and sixth in Clausura. LAFC aren’t suddenly dealing with a juggernaut.