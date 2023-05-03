Atlanta United address Thiago Almada's potential transfer, Miles Robinson's future

Carlos Bocanegra, understandably, didn’t delve into specifics around transfer interest or potential offers. These matters are usually kept private, only officially discussed once the ink is dry and all details are finalized.
But Atlanta United’s vice president and technical director also knows the magnitude of what could await, as soon as this summer: Thiago Almada, their World Cup-winning midfielder from Argentina, is expected to challenge the MLS outgoing transfer record when a European move likely materializes.
The current record was set in 2019 when Atlanta moved midfielder Miguel Almirón to English Premier League side Newcastle United for a reported $27 million. Almada, 22, projects into a similar-profile club, one that’s challenging for UEFA Champions League games.
“Thiago has been good,” Bocanegra said. “You guys can imagine the interest that he gets as well, the spotlight that's around him, and you guys see his quality on the field. So it's not going to be anything new. We've dealt with this situation fortunately at the club beforehand.
“But ultimately, it'll be collaborative with the kid, with the club. Does it make sense for all parties? When does that time come? So that's how we're addressing it. We'd love to win a championship this year and we really want Thiago to be a part of that.”
As Bocanegra noted, the Five Stripes could keep Almada through the winter and push for a title. It may come down to Atlanta’s price being met in conjunction with where Almada wants to go, and how soon.
Should their Young DP depart midseason, Bocangera said there are contingency plans in place. Replacing the league’s highest-priced import – Almada joined in February 2022 from Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine Primera División for a reported $16 million – won’t be easy.
"We plan for all different scenarios all the time,” said Bocanegra. “So whether you know with a player like Thiago, Caleb [Wiley], Miles [Robinson] – all these guys that attract interest around the world – we have to prepare for different scenarios.
“So similar to going into the offseason, this last year in October, planning for some of the guys coming out, who can come in that situation. We're always trying to be on the front foot with that. But ultimately, ownership, ourselves here, we want to win. We want to win for the city with our top players."
Thiago Almada: Player of the Month February/March 2023
Robinson to stay?
Another looming question around Atlanta is if Robinson, one of the US men’s national team’s top center backs, stays or possibly explores options in Europe. The 26-year-old is out of contract after this season and could leave on a free by signing a pre-contract this summer.
Atlanta have had a contract offer out to Robinson, who’s returned to full health after missing most of the 2022 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. As of early May, no extension is agreed upon.
“We've had good conversations that are ongoing, so we'll see how that goes,” Bocanegra said. “But hopefully he decides to stay here and be a part of it for the long term future. He's a great kid.
“I think one of the cool things is Miles has really become a face of Atlanta and the city has adopted him and he's really stepped into that role and really vibes as well with the city and our club. We'd love to see him for the long term here and continue to be one of the faces of our franchise."
Could that mean possibly making Robinson a DP, like the deal Nashville SC gave fellow USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman last spring? Possibly, but right now Atlanta have all three DP spots filled by Almada, Luiz Araújo and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
“I think we view Miles as one of the best defenders in the league,” Bocanegra said. “How we structure our roster and the limitations you have with the roster flexibility, it makes it challenging to build a team. So we want to have the best contract on the table that we could for Miles. I'm sure you guys understand what that means.”
Aside from Robinson, Atlanta’s main center backs are Juanjo Purata and Luis Abram, the latter a Peruvian international they acquired last offseason from Spanish second-division side Granada CF.
Araújo, Giakoumakis
Bocanegra also addressed some of the criticisms Araújo has faced since joining in the summer 2021 transfer window from then-Ligue 1 champion Lille. The Brazilian winger has 10g/12a in 53 regular-season games, not quite producing at the levels expected from one of MLS’s top-10 most expensive incoming transfers (reported $12 million).
Simply, Atlanta are hoping for more consistency.
“I think he's started really, really hot,” Bocanegra said. “I would say recently, and the player will probably tell you himself, he's not actually performing at his best level that we all know he can do. So we've seen the flashes of him.
“ … He's had a few games with goals and assists and we know how dangerous he can be. We're happy with him. I think you go through these spells as a player. We'll get his confidence back up.”
As for Giakoumakis, Atlanta are pleased with early returns from the No. 9 they acquired in the wake of club legend Josef Martínez’s contract buyout and move to Inter Miami CF. So far, the Greek international has five goals in seven games after joining from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
The only ask appears to be becoming less dependent on Giakoumakis, who’s had some injury concerns early into his MLS career.
“GG has come in and done a good job,” Bocanegra said. “You know, can we get some more out of our guys that are playing that position? Yeah, we hope so. And so it's again, it's something we need to evaluate going into the summer.
“GG's played for almost 18 months straight right now with kind of a strange World Cup over in Europe, without a true winter break. So managing training and games, all the stuff everybody talks about now is gonna be important for us.”
Summer additions
As the transfer dominoes fall, Bocanegra said Atlanta have some resources to strengthen their squad during the Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 5 to Aug. 2. That flexibility comes after some contract-clearing moves in the winter, ranging from midfielder Marcelino Moreno getting loaned to Brazilian side Coritiba and center back Alan Franco getting transferred to Brazilian side São Paulo.
Bocanegra kept the Five Stripes’ cards close to the vest, noting they’re “looking at a few different positions.” Among fans and pundits, central midfield has been discussed as one possibility.
“We always knew going into the offseason that we're going to have to make some changes to be able to do stuff,” Bocanegra said. “So what we were able to do is having guys go out on loan or having guys leave the club. We're able to bring almost everyone in that we wanted to. And then now this summer, yes, we will have the ability to strengthen in the summer.”
All this unfolds with Atlanta slowly rebounding towards contender status after several down years. They’re not necessarily at their MLS Cup 2018-winning heights, but the outlook is far improved.
“We're still early in the season, 10 games in,” Bocanegra said. “Got second most goals scored across the league, in a good spot in the standings. And so while it's early, we feel good and we feel confident. Haven't been as maybe consistent as we'd like to be so far, but we're still getting into a groove.”