Atlanta United address Thiago Almada's potential transfer, Miles Robinson's future

Carlos Bocanegra, understandably, didn’t delve into specifics around transfer interest or potential offers. These matters are usually kept private, only officially discussed once the ink is dry and all details are finalized.

But Atlanta United’s vice president and technical director also knows the magnitude of what could await, as soon as this summer: Thiago Almada, their World Cup-winning midfielder from Argentina, is expected to challenge the MLS outgoing transfer record when a European move likely materializes.

The current record was set in 2019 when Atlanta moved midfielder Miguel Almirón to English Premier League side Newcastle United for a reported $27 million. Almada, 22, projects into a similar-profile club, one that’s challenging for UEFA Champions League games.

“Thiago has been good,” Bocanegra said. “You guys can imagine the interest that he gets as well, the spotlight that's around him, and you guys see his quality on the field. So it's not going to be anything new. We've dealt with this situation fortunately at the club beforehand.

“But ultimately, it'll be collaborative with the kid, with the club. Does it make sense for all parties? When does that time come? So that's how we're addressing it. We'd love to win a championship this year and we really want Thiago to be a part of that.”

As Bocanegra noted, the Five Stripes could keep Almada through the winter and push for a title. It may come down to Atlanta’s price being met in conjunction with where Almada wants to go, and how soon.

Should their Young DP depart midseason, Bocangera said there are contingency plans in place. Replacing the league’s highest-priced import – Almada joined in February 2022 from Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine Primera División for a reported $16 million – won’t be easy.

"We plan for all different scenarios all the time,” said Bocanegra. “So whether you know with a player like Thiago, Caleb [Wiley], Miles [Robinson] – all these guys that attract interest around the world – we have to prepare for different scenarios.