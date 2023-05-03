New York Red Bulls sign Mali youth international midfielder

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed Mali youth international midfielder Ronald Donkor through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The deal was completed before the Primary Transfer Window closed on April 24. Donkor will occupy an international roster spot in New York.

"Ronald is an exciting young player that we believe will fit well in our club," RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "He is a box-to-box midfielder that has sound technical abilities, and we look forward to his continued development within our environment."

Donkor, 18, most recently played for Guidars FC in Mali and played his youth soccer for JMG Football Academy in Mali.