New York Red Bulls sign Mali youth international midfielder

The New York Red Bulls have signed Mali youth international midfielder Ronald Donkor through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The deal was completed before the Primary Transfer Window closed on April 24. Donkor will occupy an international roster spot in New York.

"Ronald is an exciting young player that we believe will fit well in our club," RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "He is a box-to-box midfielder that has sound technical abilities, and we look forward to his continued development within our environment."

Donkor, 18, most recently played for Guidars FC in Mali and played his youth soccer for JMG Football Academy in Mali. 

"I'm happy to welcome Ronald to our club," RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber said. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him learn our style and continue to develop.”

The Red Bulls (1W-3L-6D) are last in the Eastern Conference heading into a Matchday 11 encounter on Saturday with the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm | MLS Season Pass). They’re third in the league among clubs underperforming their expected goals (-6.25).

