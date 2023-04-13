Your Thursday Kickoff: Philadelphia vs. LAFC is the CCL matchup of a lifetime

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026 MLS season . The 21-year-old, who’s enjoying a breakout season, is in his fourth campaign with Columbus and helped them win the 2020 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Eastern Conference sides CF Montréal and Inter Miami CF have completed a significant trade before Matchday 8 of the 2023 season . Montréal, known for mining the MLS trade market, have brought in midfielder Bryce Duke and Costa Rican international forward Ariel Lassiter from the Herons. Heading Miami’s way from CFM is Canadian international defender Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). The selling club retains a sell-on percentage for each player involved in the trade.

An all-MLS Concacaf Champions League semifinals series officially awaits in late April and early May, as the Philadelphia Union advanced past Liga MX's Atlas FC via a 2-2 draw (3-2 aggregate victory) Wednesday evening in leg two of their quarterfinals series. The result at Mexico's Estadio Jalisco sends Philadelphia toward a rematch of last year's epic MLS Cup final against LAFC, who cruised past Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6-0 on aggregate in their quarterfinals series.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We got it. Not “we” in the “This article is being written on the league website” sense. “We” as in, like, humanity.

It started a couple of years ago – though not clear exactly how long ago because we went directly into a pandemic time warp almost immediately after – but let’s say a couple of years ago. Philadelphia visited LAFC, went toe-to-toe with the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners, watched as Jakob Glesnes delivered an all-time free kick and, subsequently, one of the best regular season games ever in a 3-3 draw where each goal almost immediately followed the previous one. It set the tone for a year that would see the Union take home their first Supporters’ Shield.

We didn’t get to see that matchup again until May of 2022, when the Union went to LAFC and, again, played to a draw. This time, a 2-2 draw where, again, the Union never took more than a one-goal lead. The two didn’t play each other the rest of the regular season but were keeping a close eye on one another as the Supporters’ Shield race came down to the wire. I mean, the absolute wire. In the end, they finished even on points and the Union finished well ahead on goal differential. But in MLS, most-wins is the first tiebreaker, and the Union had two less of those. So the Shield went to LAFC.

The Union nearly got their revenge though. Nearly. Both sides were kind enough to make it to MLS Cup and, again, the Union traveled to LA. And, again, neither team took more than a one-goal lead. Although, LAFC did actually go out in front in this one, their first lead over the Union in years. Anyway, you probably know by now how it ended. If you’re keeping track, that’s three incredible games with no winner in full time or extra time – and no real separation throughout any of it.

I mean, there’s barely been any separation throughout the past five years. Since LAFC entered the league in 2018, they have have a league-best 287 points. In that same span, the Union have the second-best mark in the league, 280 points. Take out this season’s results and from 2018 through 2022, both teams picked up a league-best 273 points.

And now, they’re going to play for a chance to be crowned the best team on the continent. It only feels right that of the MLS teams in the 2023 CCL field, they’re the last two standing. They’re tied to each other at this point despite the fact they do so many things differently. Whether it’s the cities they’re from or the way they build their rosters. It feels like we’re watching an MLS’d up version of Celtics-Lakers develop in real time. We’re all better for it.