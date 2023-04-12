Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder Aidan Morris to contract extension

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who’s enjoying a breakout season, is in his fourth campaign with Columbus and helped them win the 2020 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

“We are thrilled that Aidan will remain a part of the Black & Gold for years to come,” Columbus Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Aidan is an exciting young player who has quickly established himself as one of the most talented and hardest working players in MLS.

“As someone who developed in our academy system, Aidan truly embodies the values of the Crew, always generous with his time to be available for all our staff and players at the club. While he shares in our ambitions on the pitch, he is equally committed off of it, volunteering in the community and enjoying time with our supporters.”

Morris, who missed the 2021 MLS season to an ACL tear, has recovered to post three goals and two assists across 44 games (29 starts). He made his US men’s national team debut in January, starting and playing all 90 minutes in an international friendly against Serbia.

When Columbus beat Seattle Sounders FC for their league title three-plus years ago, Morris became the youngest player in league history to start an MLS Cup at the age of 19 years and 27 days old.

“Beyond blessed to sign my second contract with the Columbus Crew,” Morris said. “From the staff to all the players I’ve gotten the opportunity to share the field with, thank you for your constant belief in me. My job here is far from finished. With that being said, the goal won’t change. I will always strive to achieve much more and to reward our amazing fans for their constant support. Thank you, Columbus.”

A Florida native, Morris played college soccer at Indiana University after featuring for the Columbus Crew Academy from 2017-19.

His professional career began under former Crew head coach Caleb Porter. Now, he’s developing under new head coach Wilfried Nancy, who’s renowned for youth development and has paired him with MLS veteran Darlington Nagbe during the Crew’s fast start to 2023.

