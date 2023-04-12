Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 8

Matchday 8! We can start really looking at the underlying numbers after this one and seeing if they match the eye test. But in case you want to jump the gun…

Get your irresponsibly early MLS narratives here: 1. Austin's xG fraudulence has come home to roost 2. Maybe Nancy is good at this coaching stuff 3. LAFC is LAFCing it again 4. The Revs 2021 luck has returned 5. LA Galaxy: your 2023 meme team 6. Vancouver might be kind of ok pic.twitter.com/vZSLWyuNJi

All stats are pulled from TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted.

Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Charlotte coach Christian Lattanzio might’ve hit on something when he slotted Ben Bender into central midfield last weekend. He’s created seven chances in just 149 minutes this year, which leads all central midfielders on the team – despite playing fewer minutes than guys like Nuno Santos (one chance created in 218 minutes), Ashley Westwood (six in 309) and Brandt Bronico (three in 540).

The Rapids will have to keep an eye on him.

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The Wilfried Nancy effect is real, and has taken hold quickly in Columbus: The Crew are fourth in the league with 56% possession through seven weeks. And anyone who’s watched this team play knows it’s possession with a purpose.

The Revs are less dogmatic – 49.3% possession – but as we saw last week in their 4-0 win over Montréal when they had 58% possession, they know how to use the ball, too.

CF Montréal vs. D.C. United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

One of the big questions heading into the season for Montréal was how they would adjust to Hernan Losada’s system, which is less controlled and more combative than Nancy’s. And the early returns aren’t great.

You can see it in their recoveries. They simply don’t win the ball much, with just 315, which is 28th in the league. As a result they’ve given up 103 shots, which is tied for worst in MLS, and 41 shots on goal, which is second-worst.

Maybe that can cure what’s been ailing D.C. United.

New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

The Red Bulls are on the other end of that spectrum, having allowed just 51 shots and 14 shots on target, which are both league-leading marks.

Of course, it doesn’t matter if you can’t score and RBNY’s five goals in seven games ain’t great. Gerhard Struber is, for some reason, leaning even harder into “all pressing all the time” and the lack of a Plan B – any sort of patience or patterns with the ball – is glaring.

We’ll see if Houston can capitalize.

New York City FC vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing finally seems to have scrapped the Talles Magno false 9 experiment, and you can understand why, since NYCFC are down near the bottom of the league in touches in the box per game (just over 19).

That number’s been creeping up over the past few weeks with a real No. 9 in there and Talles back where he belongs on the left wing.

Nashville are only a tick ahead of NYCFC in that department, by the way, and are down more than 10% from last year.

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Toronto, meanwhile, are dead last in that stat. They’ve been able to use the ball to defend decently over the past month, but they’re not creating any real, consistent penetration, and thus the attack has been MIA.

Maybe if Lorenzo Insigne comes back this week that’ll change. Atlanta – likely with veteran Quentin Westberg in for the injured Brad Guzan – are hoping it does not.

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Sebastián Driussi was in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race last year. This year… definitely not.