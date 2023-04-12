CF Montréal forward Mason Toye out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

CF Montréal will be without forward Mason Toye for the next 6-8 weeks, as the club announced Wednesday he’s undergone successful knee surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

The prescribed timeline could keep Toye out through mid-June, at which point Montréal will be nearly halfway through their 2023 regular season.

Toye, 24, has battled injuries during his Montréal career. The former US youth international has tallied nine goals and one assist across 41 regular-season games (22 starts), limited to just under 1,900 minutes since joining midway through the 2020 season in a trade from Minnesota United FC.

Toye’s injury is the latest in a lengthy list for Montréal, with attacking midfielder Matko Miljevic (knee), midfielder Samuel Piette (adductor), center back George Campbell (ankle) and goalkeeper James Pantemis (shoulder) all missing time.