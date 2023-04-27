Your Thursday Kickoff:  Philadelphia vs. LAFC delivers again, Leagues Cup kickoff times announced

The 2023 US Open Cup continued Wednesday evening, with 12 MLS teams competing in the Third Round. Here’s how those dozen performed against lower-division opposition while chasing a spot in the Round of 32.

FC Cincinnati have transferred star forward Brenner to Serie A side Udinese. The Brazilian attacker reportedly made the move for a $10 million fee, plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage, amounting to a Cincinnati-record transfer and standing among the top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in league history. Brenner will stay with Cincinnati until the beginning of July, when the European transfer window opens. His final MLS match will be on July 1, when the Orange & Blue face the New England Revolution at TQL Stadium.

St. Louis CITY SC have added Diego Gigliani to their executive leadership team as the club’s new president and general manager. Gigliani, who arrives from City Football Group, is slated to join the club in the summer of 2023 once he acquires a work visa.

Group stage matches for Leagues Cup 2023 were announced Thursday, with the majority of games taking place between 7 pm ET and 11 pm ET to allow fans the opportunity to enjoy the highly-anticipated tournament under the lights. Check out all the details here .

After Daniel Gazdag’s 86th-minute penalty and an altogether comfortable performance for the Union, Kellyn Acosta found the net (and a critical away goal) five minutes later to give Wednesday’s CCL semifinal a 1-1 scoreline. The series now heads to the second leg in LA on Tuesday with LAFC holding a slight advantage.

Anyway, here are some quick thoughts from the first leg that was.

Philadelphia and LAFC delivered again. And somehow, someway, LAFC ended the night with yet another incredibly slight but still very real advantage over Philadelphia. I’m noticing a trend.

Alejandro Bedoya pointed it out in the lead-up to this one: LAFC hadn’t come to Philly in a long time. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised then that the Union, seemingly dead equal with LAFC in their Los Angeles meetings, outplayed LAFC.

You can go with eye test or stats here and come to the same conclusion. Philadelphia were unlucky to have not scored before Daniel Gazdag’s penalty and were unlucky not to come out of Subaru Park with the first actual win in this series in a long time. They were consistently threatening. In the “styles make fights” sense of things, Philly’s style came close to bludgeoning LAFC over the head time after time. But only close.

Full credit to LAFC, they were largely able to manage near-constant edge-of-your-seat balls over the top and into dangerous areas. Even still, one goal for Philly feels a bit harsh on the universe’s part. The final xG tally in this one ended up at 1.85 to 0.98 in favor of the Union and that doesn’t include an ultra-high xG chance from Julian Carranza that got called offside but absolutely would have been reviewed and counted if he hadn’t slammed the ball off the post from five yards away.