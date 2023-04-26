St. Louis CITY name Diego Gigliani as president and general manager

St. Louis CITY SC have added Diego Gigliani to their executive leadership team as the club’s new president and general manager, the expansion club announced Wednesday.

Gigliani, who arrives from City Football Group, is slated to join the club in the summer of 2023 once he acquires a work visa.

Reporting to St. Louis CEO Carolyn Kindle, Gigliani’s responsibilities will include managing all day-to-day operations of the club across the sporting, revenue, marketing, experience, operations, administration and community departments. He will also work closely with Kindle to expand CITY SC’s global reach and partner with her on league initiatives.

“Diego brings an incredible amount of international soccer expertise that will help us take the next step in our ambitious journey to become a global soccer brand,” Kindle said in a release.