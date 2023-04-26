St. Louis CITY name Diego Gigliani as president and general manager

St. Louis CITY SC have added Diego Gigliani to their executive leadership team as the club’s new president and general manager, the expansion club announced Wednesday.

Gigliani, who arrives from City Football Group, is slated to join the club in the summer of 2023 once he acquires a work visa.

Reporting to St. Louis CEO Carolyn Kindle, Gigliani’s responsibilities will include managing all day-to-day operations of the club across the sporting, revenue, marketing, experience, operations, administration and community departments. He will also work closely with Kindle to expand CITY SC’s global reach and partner with her on league initiatives.

“Diego brings an incredible amount of international soccer expertise that will help us take the next step in our ambitious journey to become a global soccer brand,” Kindle said in a release.

“After a long and extensive search, we look forward to welcoming him to one of the best sports cities in America as we continue to grow our reach and leverage soccer’s popularity – as well as the amazing start to our inaugural season – to increase interest in everything St. Louis has to offer.”

Gigliani, who’s from Argentina but was raised across the United States and Europe, has spent the last 10 years with City Football Group. He oversaw eight of their international clubs, including all those in the European Union and Latin America. He sat on the board of directors of most of these clubs and worked directly with each club's CEO and sporting director.

“I’ve been strongly attracted to this team’s commitment to the community, and really impressed by the results achieved in such a short period of time – the brand launch, stadium build, season ticket base, merchandise sales and much more,” said Gigliani. “I’m looking forward to building on the club’s record-breaking launch and impressive start to the season to help grow CITY SC’s reputation.”

St. Louis, in their first season, currently sit atop the Western Conference standings (6W-2L-1D, 19 points). The 29th MLS club has a downtown training center and soccer-specific stadium in the heart of the Gateway City, leading to consistent sell-outs in one of America’s most tradition-rich soccer hotbeds.

