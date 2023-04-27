Leagues Cup 2023 Group Stage kickoff times announced

Group stage kickoff times for Leagues Cup 2023 were announced Thursday, with the majority of games taking place between 7 pm ET and 11 pm ET to allow fans the opportunity to enjoy the highly-anticipated tournament under the lights.

Leagues Cup 2023 will take place from July 21 to August 19, pausing league competition. All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app *, with 15 select group stage matches appearing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS in the United States and Canada.

This year's expanded competition - featuring all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (29) and Liga MX (18) participating in 15 groups - will consist of a World Cup-style tournament that qualifies three clubs for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League .

Leagues Cup Matchday 1: Friday, July 21

Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

FC Dallas vs. Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Austin FC vs. Mazatlán FC (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

León vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Leagues Cup Knockout Rounds

Advancing teams will compete in single-game elimination knockout rounds, beginning with the Round of 32 on August 2-4 (16 matches), followed by the Round of 16 on August 6-8 (eight matches). The eight advancing teams will compete in the quarterfinals from August 11-12 (four matches) before the two semifinal matches on August 15.

The Leagues Cup 2023 final and third place games will be played on Saturday, August 19 and determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. Game times for the elimination rounds and finals will be announced once the qualifiers are known.

Leagues Cup: Key information to know