Advantage LAFC! MLS Cup rematch ends in wild draw at Philadelphia Union

LAFC and the Philadelphia Union completed another memorable chapter in their budding rivalry Wednesday evening at Subaru Park, settling for a frantic 1-1 draw in the first leg of their 2023 Concacaf Champions League semifinal series.

LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta played both the hero and the villain for the visitors, who have an all-important away goal heading into their leg-two matchup Tuesday at BMO Stadium – the site of an epic MLS Cup 2022 final that went the Black & Gold’s way on penalty kicks.

Philadelphia thought they were golden in the 86th minute, as Dániel Gazdag sent LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy the wrong way after Video Review awarded the hosts a penalty kick. Upon a closer check, it was determined that Acosta used his hand to block Jack McGlynn’s shot.

Acosta could have wallowed in self-pity, but instead found a dramatic late equalizer in the 91st minute. The US men’s national team midfielder acrobatically volleyed home a deflected cross from the right flank, beating Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.