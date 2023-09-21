Your Thursday Kickoff: Messi & Alba update; Union, Crew, Orlando & St. Louis clinch playoffs

So, did we learn anything?: We knew coming in that Miami could take care of business here even without Messi and Alba. We didn’t know that Messi and Alba would be struggling with fatigue to the point of having to be pulled in the first half. Beating Orlando on the road is a far different task than beating Toronto at home. The Herons won’t be favored. And if Messi and Alba can’t go against Houston in the USOC Final next week, they may not be favored there either.