LA Galaxy keep hope alive in playoff race: "You just have to battle to the end"

Thanks to a stirring 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Minnesota United FC on Wednesday night, the possibility is alive with six matches remaining, quite a feat considering some of the struggles they've endured in 2023. They ended the night still 13th place in the Western Conference with 33 points, but just five points behind ninth-place FC Dallas.

For Greg Vanney's team, it was a matter of carrying on belief despite falling into a 3-1 hole in the first half on Wednesday, with the Galaxy head coach and technical director noting that his team stayed the course despite some "colossal errors".

"I said to the group, 'You keep fighting to the last play, trust the process, keep fighting, we can get ourselves back in it. We had enough chances to score two goals in the first half, so there's no reason why we can't score two goals in the second half,'" Vanney said after the match.