Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star exits early vs. Toronto FC

Lionel Messi ’s return to Inter Miami CF got cut short earlier than expected Wednesday night against Toronto FC .

The megastar forward exited the Eastern Conference encounter in the 37th minute, being subbed off for Finnish international Robert Taylor just days after missing IMCF's 5-2 weekend setback at Atlanta United.

Just two minutes earlier in the crucial Matchday 33 clash, fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba – who also sat out the Herons’ visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium – was replaced by homegrown left back Noah Allen.

Both Messi and Alba were sidelined at Atlanta due to muscle fatigue, head coach Gerardo Martino revealed after their 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions was snapped. Messi, for his part, recently returned from representing Argentina in World Cup qualifiers.