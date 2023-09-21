Matchday

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star exits early vs. Toronto FC

Jaime Uribarri

Lionel Messi’s return to Inter Miami CF got cut short earlier than expected Wednesday night against Toronto FC.

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The megastar forward exited the Eastern Conference encounter in the 37th minute, being subbed off for Finnish international Robert Taylor just days after missing IMCF's 5-2 weekend setback at Atlanta United.

Just two minutes earlier in the crucial Matchday 33 clash, fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba – who also sat out the Herons’ visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium – was replaced by homegrown left back Noah Allen.

Both Messi and Alba were sidelined at Atlanta due to muscle fatigue, head coach Gerardo Martino revealed after their 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions was snapped. Messi, for his part, recently returned from representing Argentina in World Cup qualifiers.

Miami, who host Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 27 for the US Open Cup Final, are also chasing a climb into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. This follows a busy period since Messi's debut in late July, highlighted by a Leagues Cup title in mid-August.

Jaime Uribarri
Matchday Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Messi Joins Inter Miami

