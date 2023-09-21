Columbus Crew return to playoffs: "We want to be limitless"

Wilfried Nancy's side clinched an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in emphatic fashion by storming past Chicago Fire FC, 3-0, at Lower.com Field Wednesday evening. The result ends a two-year drought following the club's MLS Cup title in 2020.

“Listen, I don’t take that for granted, to make the playoffs. It’s been two years now that we didn’t do it in Columbus,” Nancy told reporters post-game. “When I sat with the team at the beginning of the year, we said that our first objective was to reach between 13, 14 wins and to make the playoffs. And after that? It was to be limitless, and this is what we’re going to try and do.”

The first-year Crew manager, who joined this past offseason from CF Montréal, has helped Columbus (14W-9L-6D, 48 points) punch their ticket by quickly instilling “confidence and humility” within the group and getting his team to really buy into his style of play.

“For me, this is really important,” Nancy told MLS 360 after the match. “We want to be limitless and I believe a lot about the players, but also the person. … But I want to be really demanding with the players and also with the vision that we have and the fact that I am in Columbus now. They wanted me for that, and that's why the chemistry's good.”