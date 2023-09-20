Inter Miami's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday 

Goal of the Matchday

For a second straight week, an Inter Miami CF player took home AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors, with Leonardo Campana’s Matchday 32 win (81.3% of the vote) following Facundo Farías’ last week.

2nd place (9.8%), Jose Martinez: The Venezuelan international midfielder scored yet another banger, unleashing a 30-yard screamer that began the Philadelphia Union’s 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati.

3rd place (5.9%), Corey Baird: The forward provided the finishing touch on a beautiful pass-and-move sequence in the box to give Houston Dynamo the lead in what ended as a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC.

4th place (3.0%), Deandre Kerr: The homegrown forward took a sublime one-touch through ball from Lorenzo Insigne and scored with a breakaway-style finish in Toronto FC’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Check out all of the nominees below:

